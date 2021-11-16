Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez All on the Scoresheet - Man City International Round-Up: Day Six
The final international break of 2021 is over, and the boys in blue will be returning to the CFA shortly to reconvene and make a collective push through this tough winter schedule.
In the final night of action, Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez were the standouts, with the trio finding the back of the net for their respective countries in some World Cup qualification action.
Here's everything that happened across Tuesday from an individual statistics perspective:
Algeria 2-2 Burkina
In action: Riyad Mahrez
Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez
Important Notes:
- The Algerian scored one of the goals as his country booked a World Cup playoff place.
Bosnia 0-2 Ukraine
In action: Oleksandr Zinchenko
Match Statistics: Oleksandr Zinchenko
- 90' Minutes Played
- 1 Goal
- 87 Touches
- 58 Accurate Passes
- 86.6% Passing Accuracy
- 2 Key Passes
- 4 Accurate Long Balls
- 1 Big Chance Created
- 1 Successful Dribble
- 3 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Tackles
Important Notes:
- Zinchenko started in central midfield, which is his usual spot for Ukraine.
- The 24-year-old scored the opening goal of the night.
Netherlands 2-0 Norway
In action: Nathan Aké
Match Statistics: Nathan Aké
Important Notes:
- Aké was a last-minute substitute for the Netherlands.
Wales 1-1 Belgium
In action: Kevin De Bruyne
Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne
- 90' Minutes Played
- 1 Goal
- 102 Touches
- 77 Accurate Passes
- 85.6% Passing Accuracy
- 4 Key Passes
- 2 Accurate Crosses
- 5 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Successful Dribbles
- 3 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Aerial Duels Won
- 1 Tackle
Important Notes:
- According to Opta, Kevin De Bruyne has now been directly involved in 24 goals in his last 19 appearances in all competitions for Belgium (8 goals, 16 assists).
