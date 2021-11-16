ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez All on the Scoresheet - Man City International Round-Up: Day Six

The final international break of 2021 is over, and the boys in blue will be returning to the CFA shortly to reconvene and make a collective push through this tough winter schedule.

In the final night of action, Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Riyad Mahrez were the standouts, with the trio finding the back of the net for their respective countries in some World Cup qualification action.

Here's everything that happened across Tuesday from an individual statistics perspective:

Algeria 2-2 Burkina

In action: Riyad Mahrez

Match Statistics: Riyad Mahrez

N/A

Important Notes:

  • The Algerian scored one of the goals as his country booked a World Cup playoff place.

Bosnia 0-2 Ukraine

In action: Oleksandr Zinchenko

Match Statistics: Oleksandr Zinchenko

  • 90' Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 87 Touches
  • 58 Accurate Passes
  • 86.6% Passing Accuracy
  • 2 Key Passes
  • 4 Accurate Long Balls
  • 1 Big Chance Created
  • 1 Successful Dribble
  • 3 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Tackles

Man City to Rival Tottenham Hotspur for Serie A Striker - Club Set Valuation of €60-70 Million

"I Think It Would Be Valid to Pick Them Both." - Gabriel Jesus Delivers His Verdict on Who is Man City's Fastest Player

Man City Will 'Try to Convince' PSG Starlet to Join Club - Pep Guardiola 'In Love the Way He Plays'

Important Notes:

  • Zinchenko started in central midfield, which is his usual spot for Ukraine.
  • The 24-year-old scored the opening goal of the night.

Netherlands 2-0 Norway

In action: Nathan Aké

Match Statistics: Nathan Aké

Important Notes:

  • Aké was a last-minute substitute for the Netherlands.

Wales 1-1 Belgium

In action: Kevin De Bruyne

Match Statistics: Kevin De Bruyne

  • 90' Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 102 Touches
  • 77 Accurate Passes
  • 85.6% Passing Accuracy
  • 4 Key Passes
  • 2 Accurate Crosses
  • 5 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Successful Dribbles
  • 3 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Aerial Duels Won
  • 1 Tackle

Important Notes:

  • According to Opta, Kevin De Bruyne has now been directly involved in 24 goals in his last 19 appearances in all competitions for Belgium (8 goals, 16 assists).

Comments / 0

Community Policy