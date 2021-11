Since before the peak of the dotcom era, technology companies’ value has been primarily in the camp of revolution, as opposed to evolution. To make your mark as the next big thing, you had to position yourself as a “disruptor,” breaking down the gates of the establishment, shifting paradigms, making the tried-and-true obsolete and otherwise upending the way business is done. First articulated in a 1995 Harvard Business Review paper, the disruptor identity has served and continues to serve the industry very well, being central to many companies fundraising efforts.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO