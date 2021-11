After years of being in the works, DC's Batgirl movie is finally getting off the ground, and is currently gearing up to be released on HBO Max. Leslie Grace was cast in the film's main role earlier this year, and the cast and crew of the project have been beginning to take shape. A new social media post from one film's directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, confirms another key role in the production. As El Arbi reveals in a throwback post with Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe, Gladiator cinematographer John Mathieson will be serving as the director of photography on Batgirl. Mathieson is also known for his work on Logan and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

