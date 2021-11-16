Consumers Give ESG Issues Low Marks When Ranking Biz Trust

Propel, a PR software firm, adds an accessibility widget to its platform for those with disabilities—including visually impaired, blind, dyslexic, elderly, and neurodiverse individuals. The accessibility widget, created by UserWay, delivers solutions to more than 40 challenges a variety of disability communities face on traditional websites including: screen reader, dyslexia font, high contrast, keyword only navigation and others. Coca-Cola, Disney and eBay are also using this widget to make their sites more accessible and inclusive. The launch of the Accessibility Widget is the first initiative of Propel’s newly formed diversity and inclusion board, which was created to provide equal opportunities to PR professionals and journalists from all backgrounds including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and disability communities. Propel co-founder and CEO Zach Cutler is one of the only venture-backed technology entrepreneurs with a physical disability. “Making our platform more inclusive is important and was easier than I imagined,” said Cutler.
