Economy

Consumers Give ESG Issues Low Marks When Ranking Biz Trust

By Kevin McCauley
odwyerpr.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePwC has found some “jarring disconnects” when it comes to what consumers and business executives say drives trust. Those discrepancies are especially glaring in the environmental, social and governance category, according to PwC’s survey of more than 500 executives and 1,000 consumers. Fifty-six business leaders cite strong ethics and...

www.odwyerpr.com

odwyerpr.com

Moving Past Disruption to Builder Brands

Since before the peak of the dotcom era, technology companies’ value has been primarily in the camp of revolution, as opposed to evolution. To make your mark as the next big thing, you had to position yourself as a “disruptor,” breaking down the gates of the establishment, shifting paradigms, making the tried-and-true obsolete and otherwise upending the way business is done. First articulated in a 1995 Harvard Business Review paper, the disruptor identity has served and continues to serve the industry very well, being central to many companies fundraising efforts.
ECONOMY
odwyerpr.com

Thoughtful Working 2.0: The New Deal

Among the many consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a notable change in professionals’ attitudes as they pertain to work. People have reassessed what matters to them and increasingly are acting to turn their aspirations into reality, whether that’s a determination to stick with remote working to reduce their everyday commute and allow for more family time or to leave their current job and purse a passion project, as witnessed by the rise of the “Great Resignation.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Drum

Focus on consumer trust, not the quest for perfect data, to solve the privacy puzzle

Privacy is one of the most talked-about topics at the boardroom table. How can businesses ensure they are privacy compliant and remain agile for future changes to come?. High profile privacy cases, such as Cambridge Analytica, have brought data collection and usage into the spotlight, and consumers are concerned about their data. Equally, technology providers are making regular updates to protect consumer privacy, such as Apple's iOS 14 IDFA update, which changed how apps natively track users, as well as the recent iOS 15 update that gives users the option to prevent open tracking on emails.
TECHNOLOGY
benefitspro.com

CFOs increasingly prioritizing ESG issues along with addressing talent shortage

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment has quickly progressed from a mere compliance issue to a core value for many organizations. “It was transformational when, two years ago, the Business Roundtable changed its statement on the purpose of a corporation from existing principally to serve shareholders to one that benefits all stakeholders, including consumers, employees and communities,” said Jim Burton, partner, ESG and sustainability, for GrantThornton. “Today, CFOs and other business leaders increasingly see ESG as a key value driver that’s central to their mission and success.”
ECONOMY
#Esg#Nine Percent#Clear Communications#Political Issues#Social Issues#Pwc
cfainstitute.org

ESG Disclosure: How Can External Assurance Help Build Trust?

Trust makes the economy go ’round. There is a very good reason why financial statements must be audited by an external auditor: Because it builds trust. Sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting is also undergoing external assurance in order to nurture trust. Ninety-one percent of 1,400 companies across 22 jurisdictions report some level of sustainability information and 51% offer some level of assurance. That’s according to “The State of Play in Sustainability Assurance,” a recent report from the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Investors who trust ESG funds for a positive impact have a crucial blind spot, and it puts the $35 trillion industry's promises in doubt

If you own stocks, chances are good you have heard the term ESG. It stands for environmental, social and governance, and it’s a way to laud corporate leaders who take sustainability – including climate change – and social responsibility seriously, and punish those who do not. In less than two decades since a United Nations report drew attention to the concept, ESG investing has evolved into a US$35 trillion industry. Money managers overseeing one-third of total U.S. assets under management said they used ESG criteria in 2020, and by 2025 global assets managed in portfolios labeled “ESG” are expected to reach...
ECONOMY
odwyerpr.com

Is Your Reputation Vulnerable?

Bad CEO behavior. An oil spill. A dangerous product. These are the kinds of catastrophes that come to mind when many of us think of the corporate crisis cautionary tale. It’s something that happens to someone else. Not us. Many executives tell themselves that they’re too small to suffer a major disaster. They think there isn’t anything on their corporate radar that can do that much damage. And if something does happen, they believe they can respond quickly and avert any real crisis. Large companies may have anemic or woefully out-of-date plans in place. Or they believe they can throw money and staff at the problem.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
odwyerpr.com

On the Move: Ketchum's Zweibaum Upped to Omnicom PR Growth Post

Omnicom Public Relations Group shifts Kiersten Zweibaum to global chief growth and marketing officer. Most recently, she served as managing director, partner, global growth at Ketchum (part of OPRG), overseeing business development, including a number of cross-Omnicom agency new business and organic growth engagements. In her new post, Zweibaum will be responsible for expanding relationships between OPRG agencies and existing clients, identifying and securing new clients, and enhancing the brand externally to attract both talent and clients. She will report to OPRG chief executive officer Chris Foster. “Our agencies will benefit greatly from her diverse experience and dynamic leadership in pursuit of growth,” said Foster.
BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Trust Issues Present When Working from Home

With a little under half the US labor force working from home during 2021, it certainly seems like remote working has become a big a part of our ‘new normal’. As the infographic compiled by TrackTime24 below shows, most work-from-home (WFH) employees report being happy with the situation. However, it has caused many employers to have trust issues with their work force. This has led to some employers attempting to micromanage their employees during working hours, which in turn has disgruntled many of the WFH employees.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

Management is so passé — it's co-creation that workers are demanding

It’s time for business, political and organizational leaders to give up on “management.” Workers today don’t want to be managed, even benevolently. They want to be partners in co-creation, where all members are empowered to bring their whole selves to the organization regardless of hierarchies. Consequently, those uncomfortably perched atop organizational hierarchies are faced with a stark choice: Co-create or manage, because you cannot do both. As businesses start to envision a post-pandemic world, they are faced with unprecedented challenges, like the so-called Great Resignation that involves millions of employees opting to quit their unfulfilling jobs, and political pressures to “build...
ECONOMY
odwyerpr.com

PR's Top Pros Talk: Tina Beaty

"There are so many changes that we were pushed towards during the pandemic, but many of them were changes that were coming anyway," Society for Human Resource Management vp of marketing Tina Beaty tells Doug Simon. "The pandemic just accelerated it a bit." She says that "we know that the...
ECONOMY
odwyerpr.com

News of Firms: Propel Adds Disability Widget to Platform

Propel, a PR software firm, adds an accessibility widget to its platform for those with disabilities—including visually impaired, blind, dyslexic, elderly, and neurodiverse individuals. The accessibility widget, created by UserWay, delivers solutions to more than 40 challenges a variety of disability communities face on traditional websites including: screen reader, dyslexia font, high contrast, keyword only navigation and others. Coca-Cola, Disney and eBay are also using this widget to make their sites more accessible and inclusive. The launch of the Accessibility Widget is the first initiative of Propel’s newly formed diversity and inclusion board, which was created to provide equal opportunities to PR professionals and journalists from all backgrounds including BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and disability communities. Propel co-founder and CEO Zach Cutler is one of the only venture-backed technology entrepreneurs with a physical disability. “Making our platform more inclusive is important and was easier than I imagined,” said Cutler.
TECHNOLOGY
VTDigger

Vermont Low Income Trust for Electricity seeks applications for VELCO director

Vermont Low Income Trust for Electricity, Inc. (VLITE) is seeking applications from qualified candidates interested in serving as a member of the Vermont Electric Power Company, Inc. (VELCO) Board of Directors for a term beginning in April, 2022. VLITE was formed in 2012 as a part of the GMP-CVPS merger to own 38% of VELCO and its charge includes selecting three well-qualified, independent directors for VELCO’s Board. VELCO serves as the operator and manager of Vermont’s high voltage electric transmission system. More information about VELCO and its mission can be found at www.velco.com.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS

