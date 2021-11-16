Consumers Give ESG Issues Low Marks When Ranking Biz Trust

Bad CEO behavior. An oil spill. A dangerous product. These are the kinds of catastrophes that come to mind when many of us think of the corporate crisis cautionary tale. It’s something that happens to someone else. Not us. Many executives tell themselves that they’re too small to suffer a major disaster. They think there isn’t anything on their corporate radar that can do that much damage. And if something does happen, they believe they can respond quickly and avert any real crisis. Large companies may have anemic or woefully out-of-date plans in place. Or they believe they can throw money and staff at the problem.

