ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 11 Picks: Seattle upsets Arizona, Detroit's awful season continues

By McLain Moberg
Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England -7 Moneyline: -295 Patriots/+240...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
gazettereview.com

NFL Week 9 Was Full of Upsets

Week 9 of the NFL regular season had some teams as heavy favorites. The Cowboys and Bills were among the teams that many saw as a clear favorite to take home the win. But as we all know, the NFL can be very unpredictable at times. Dallas and Buffalo were not the only shocking losses this week, a few others also lost leads or didn’t have a great game and ended up with a loss. Here’s what happened this week:
NFL
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week 11 2021 picks

Patriots (-7) at Falcons. MDS’s take: The Patriots are rolling right now, and they’re going to be a tough team to beat down the stretch. They’ll beat the Falcons handily. MDS’s pick: Patriots 34, Falcons 17. Florio’s take: The Falcons won’t have to worry about blowing a 28-3 lead in...
NFL
Huron Daily Tribune

Giants' Barkley on verge of returning from sprained ankle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — When Saquon Barkley stepped on the foot of a Cowboys defensive back while running a pass pattern last month and sprained his ankle, the New York Giants star running back envisioned he would be out only a few weeks. The MRI after the Oct. 10...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Jets#American Football#Detroit Cleveland#Cleveland 41#Cleveland 33#Buffalo 35#Miami 24#Titans#Texans#Tennessee 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy