Family Relationships

Tony A. Leland

Morehead News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWishes to thank all relatives, friends and neighbors who brought food, sent cards, and comforted...

Tony “Spuds” Carver

BOWIE – Fred Anthony Carver Tony “Spuds” Carver, 68, Bowie passed from this life on Sept. 4, 2021. Tony’s service will be at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Scott-Morris Funeral Home. After a few comments and stories from the family, an informal visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Please come prepared to tell your stories about Tony, Spuds. We would love to hear them. For those who are comfortable doing so, we would like to make an audio recording of your stories so the family can keep them. Also, if you are unable to attend, please feel free to record your stories and email them to scottmorrisfh@gmail.com or bring them by the funeral home.
BOWIE, TX
Anthony “Tony” Stewart

Funeral services for 68-year-old Anthony Russell “Tony” Stewart of Washington will be at 10:30 a.. Wednesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Calling hours begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, Sonshine Ministries, or the Washington County Ambulance Service.
WASHINGTON, IA
Morehead News

ROSE GRIFFIN FERRARO

In her 102nd year on Friday, November 19, 2021. Granddaughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Havican, pioneer settlers in Homestead in the late 1800's. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Catherine Griffin of Lawrenceville and Homestead. Sister of the late Edward, Lawrence, Thomas, Francis and Hugh "Bud" Griffin. Widow of the late William A. Ferraro, M.D. of Sharpsburg. She was a graduate of the former Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing and received advance degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University as well as certification as a Nursing Home Administrator. Widowed after three years of marriage, she spent her life working in the health care field. Her organizational and managerial skills and penchant for anticipating the future of health care, led her to move from clinical nursing, to nursing education, to the fields of hospice care, skilled nursing, quality assurance and medical records. In her position as Director of Special Program Development at Forbes Health System, she co-founded the former Forbes Hospice, one of the first hospices in the State of Pennsylvania, and oversaw the establishment of Forbes Skilled Nursing Facility as well as the Music Therapy Program and multiple other initiatives. She served on the first Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators in 1970, as Pennsylvania's Nurses Association Representative to The White House Conference on Aging for 1972, as a member of the Long-Term Care Assessment Management Program Advisory Committee for Allegheny County and was elected as the Distinguished Nurse of the Year for District No. 6 in 1980. She was a fifty-year member of the former Saint Mary Magdalene Parish in Homestead. After relocating to North Oakland in the early 70's, she became a member of Saint Paul Cathedral Parish where she served in various volunteer and ministerial roles into her late 80's. She was committed to the needs of the poor and undeserved and recently established the Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Fund at Saint Paul Cathedral with the sole purpose of responding to those with critical needs or in emergency situations as well as those with a specific urgent need for food, shelter, help with utilities, medication, or family issues. Rose is survived by one daughter and three generations of nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Paul Cathedral on Tuesday, November 23 at 10:00 AM. There is no visitation. Burial is private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Fund, Saint Paul Cathedral Parish, 108 N. Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements by MCCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at:
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘daddy privilege’ after husband praised for completing her usual errands

A woman has called out the phenomenon of “daddy privilege” while revealing her husband was praised as a “hero” for running errands with their six-month-old son.Chloe Sexton, the owner of BluffCakes bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, who goes by the username @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discussed the public perception of her husband, and other fathers, in a video shared to the app in October.In the clip, Sexton, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old son Theodore on her hip, revealed that she often has to bring the baby along as she runs errands for her business.However, according to Sexton, her husband recently performed...
Tony Gaines

Wilson — Tony Gaines, 51, died Friday, November 12, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., November 20, 2021, at Total Impact Outreach Ministry, 502 SW, Jordan St. Wilson, NC. The public visitation is scheduled for Fri., November 19, 2021, from 3pm-6pm, at Stevens Funeral Home.. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 1820 Martin Luther King, Jr., Parkway, Wilson, NC..
WILSON, NC
