Tony A. Leland

In her 102nd year on Friday, November 19, 2021. Granddaughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Havican, pioneer settlers in Homestead in the late 1800's. Daughter of the late Edward and Mary Catherine Griffin of Lawrenceville and Homestead. Sister of the late Edward, Lawrence, Thomas, Francis and Hugh "Bud" Griffin. Widow of the late William A. Ferraro, M.D. of Sharpsburg. She was a graduate of the former Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing and received advance degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University as well as certification as a Nursing Home Administrator. Widowed after three years of marriage, she spent her life working in the health care field. Her organizational and managerial skills and penchant for anticipating the future of health care, led her to move from clinical nursing, to nursing education, to the fields of hospice care, skilled nursing, quality assurance and medical records. In her position as Director of Special Program Development at Forbes Health System, she co-founded the former Forbes Hospice, one of the first hospices in the State of Pennsylvania, and oversaw the establishment of Forbes Skilled Nursing Facility as well as the Music Therapy Program and multiple other initiatives. She served on the first Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators in 1970, as Pennsylvania's Nurses Association Representative to The White House Conference on Aging for 1972, as a member of the Long-Term Care Assessment Management Program Advisory Committee for Allegheny County and was elected as the Distinguished Nurse of the Year for District No. 6 in 1980. She was a fifty-year member of the former Saint Mary Magdalene Parish in Homestead. After relocating to North Oakland in the early 70's, she became a member of Saint Paul Cathedral Parish where she served in various volunteer and ministerial roles into her late 80's. She was committed to the needs of the poor and undeserved and recently established the Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Fund at Saint Paul Cathedral with the sole purpose of responding to those with critical needs or in emergency situations as well as those with a specific urgent need for food, shelter, help with utilities, medication, or family issues. Rose is survived by one daughter and three generations of nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Paul Cathedral on Tuesday, November 23 at 10:00 AM. There is no visitation. Burial is private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Fund, Saint Paul Cathedral Parish, 108 N. Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements by MCCABE BROS., INC. Condolences may be left at:

OBITUARIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO