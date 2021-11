Conversica AI Assistants solve ABM execution challenges by allowing sales and marketing teams to augment capacity for personalized engagement with every target account. Conversica, Inc., a leader in Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams that help organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, today announced new Conversational Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities available through its AI Assistants. Conversica’s Conversational ABM solution combines the value of personalized human dialog with the prompt, persistent, and consistent engagement of Conversational AI, enabling sales and marketing teams to execute at scale with increased engagement, accelerated deal cycles, and better customer experience for every account.

