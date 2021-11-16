The 60th Annual Sylvia Besana Holiday Parade is coming to downtown Roseville this Saturday!

Arrive early to get good parking and visit booths filled with crafters, non-profit agencies and local business information in Vernon Street Town Square. The Town Square booths open at 9:00am.

After visiting the booths, be sure to grab your preferred viewing spot for the parade which starts at 10:30am at the corner of Vernon/Douglas/Riverside. From there the parade proceeds down Vernon Street, turning at Folsom Road and finishing the parade at the back of Roseville Square shopping center.

We are proud to once again be a sponsor of this event! Thank you to the Downtown Roseville Partnership for hosting this holiday tradition.

For more information visit sylviabesanaparade.org