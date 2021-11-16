ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fall Town Message Newsletter Now Available

townofdavidson.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavidson residents should have received a printed copy of the Fall Town Message newsletter recently. A color version...

townofdavidson.org

Comments / 0

Related
randolph-ma.gov

Randolph Winter Town-Wide Newsletter

Paper copies are available at Town Hall, the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center, and the Turner Free Library. An enlargeable PDF copy is also attached.
RANDOLPH, MA
hamlethub.com

Leaf a message of gratitude at Redding Town Hall

"Leaf" a message of gratitude at Redding Town Hall on the "Tree of Gratitude" (wall, that is). You can pick up a paper leaf at Town Hall or the Mark Twain Library or cut one yourself and drop it off at either location. Fill it in with a person, place,...
REDDING, CT
orovalleyaz.gov

Oro Valley’s 2021 State of the Town Address now available online

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (Nov. 12, 2021) – Oro Valley’s 20th annual State of the Town Address, given by Mayor Joe Winfield, is now available online. This was Winfield’s third address, and he shared a message of gratitude for all the achievements this past year as well as optimism for Oro Valley’s future. More than 650 people attended the event, which was hosted by the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce and held on October 28, 2021, at El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
excelsior.mn.us

Online E-Forms Now Available

The City of Excelsior now has an online permitting software that will allow applicants to complete their forms online. If you don't see the form you need online please use the PDF version as staff will be continuously updating the portal with e-forms. If you have questions, please contact Nalisha...
EXCELSIOR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#The Ada Jenkins Center
townofdavidson.org

Town of Davidson Offices Close for Thanksgiving Holiday: November 25 and 26

The Town of Davidson offices, including Davidson Town Hall at 216 South Main Street and the Parks and Recreation Department at 865 South Street, will close Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will re-open Monday, November 29 for our regular 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. business hours.
POLITICS
srqmagazine.com

Accessibility Survey Now Available Online

In keeping with its ongoing efforts to serve all members of the public, the City of Sarasota is seeking input from the community about accessibility in our community via an online survey that is now available. The City is updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan and self-evaluation, which provides a comprehensive plan for accessibility for persons with disabilities to City facilities, programs, services activities and events. “The feedback we receive in the survey will give us valuable information on how the City can better serve persons with disabilities and address and prioritize current and future accessibility needs,” said ADA Coordinator Gary Brumley.
SARASOTA, FL
WDAM-TV

Town of Beaumont to host first fall festival

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Beaumont is preparing for their first festival in the town, with a fall festival on Saturday. Food and art vendors will be present at the festival, along with live music so there is fun for the whole family. “I have seen how other...
BEAUMONT, MS
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo 2021 Christmas Walk ornament now available

The original Victorian couple returns to the 2021Geneseo Christmas Walk ornament which is now available to purchase at locations in Geneseo. The ornaments, in cold cast bronze, were designed and created by Sheilah Wigant-McGee of Geneseo. The ornaments are stamped with the date 2021 and signed by Wigant-McGee. The ornaments...
GENESEO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
osceolaiowa.com

Rise and fall of the town sport

Once upon a time Country Charley became dissatisfied with shoveling corn into his father’s fat steers in Green Bay Township and decided that he would go to Osceola and be a Town Sport. He had always looked with envy upon the Town Boy who stood in front of the churches Sunday night and chewed Star Plug and waited for little bright eyes to absorb a bunch of religion and appear at the door so he could escort her home after the choir had torn off the last anthem.
OSCEOLA, IA
crestviewhills.com

City Newsletter

Want to know what all is happening in Crestview Hills? View our newsletter for the latest details, information and upcoming events!
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
CBS New York

City Council Approves New York Blood Center’s Expansion Plans For Upper East Side Headquarters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Tuesday approved plans for a big expansion project for the New York Blood Center. The center wants to turn its three-story headquarters on East 67th Street on the Upper East Side into a 16-story, state-of-the-art life sciences hub in the middle of a residential street. The blood center had asked the city to rezone the property to build higher than the roughly six to seven stories currently allowed. Some residents went to court Monday in a last-ditch effort to block the construction before the vote, but the judge denied their request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Historic, One-Of-A-Kind Bridge Reopens In Nevada County: ‘There Is Not Another One’

BRIDGEPORT (CBS13) — A piece of the past is now bridging generations after a one-of-a-kind renovation in Nevada County. Sue Hoek reminisced about days gone by at the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. “In 1969, as a kid, this was huge,” Sue said. “My grandma would come here and lead the cows across the bridge. A hundred and fifty, 200 head of cows.” “Still, when I stand here, I can hear it,” Sue added. “I can hear the bells clanging, I can hear my grandma hopping and hooping to my cows, and off they go across that bridge.” The 225-foot single-span howe truss, burr arch structure...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Only In Nevada

This Nevada Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

Anybody who’s spent any amount of time exploring Reno knows that this city is a lot more than flashy lights and casinos. Featuring a vibrant dining scene, a variety of boutique shops, and natural splendor, Reno has a whole lot to offer! The best of the Biggest Little City in the World can be explored […] The post This Nevada Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEVADA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

What help is available for Veterans in Seneca Falls?

When Mike Nye of Fostoria was named recently as Seneca County Veteran of the year, it served as an important reminder of what our veterans have done for both Seneca Falls and the country. The 71-year old served in the US Army, including during the Vietnam war, before embarking on a career in repairing machinery. He has also served as a Legionnaire in various roles and actively volunteers and mentors in the community. Mr. Nye shows that most veterans make a success of their lives after service. But some vets struggle to identify appropriate health resources, secure accommodation, and a job on their return, with some also facing significant mental health challenges. Fortunately, help is available in Seneca to ease this challenging transition.
SENECA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy