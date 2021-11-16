Fall Town Message Newsletter Now Available

When Mike Nye of Fostoria was named recently as Seneca County Veteran of the year, it served as an important reminder of what our veterans have done for both Seneca Falls and the country. The 71-year old served in the US Army, including during the Vietnam war, before embarking on a career in repairing machinery. He has also served as a Legionnaire in various roles and actively volunteers and mentors in the community. Mr. Nye shows that most veterans make a success of their lives after service. But some vets struggle to identify appropriate health resources, secure accommodation, and a job on their return, with some also facing significant mental health challenges. Fortunately, help is available in Seneca to ease this challenging transition.
