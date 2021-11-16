Fall Town Message Newsletter Now Available

In keeping with its ongoing efforts to serve all members of the public, the City of Sarasota is seeking input from the community about accessibility in our community via an online survey that is now available. The City is updating its Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan and self-evaluation, which provides a comprehensive plan for accessibility for persons with disabilities to City facilities, programs, services activities and events. “The feedback we receive in the survey will give us valuable information on how the City can better serve persons with disabilities and address and prioritize current and future accessibility needs,” said ADA Coordinator Gary Brumley.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO