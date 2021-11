November 15, 2021; Washington, D.C. – NPR welcomes the election of four new Trustees to the NPR Foundation Board this fall with three-year terms beginning in October 2021. The NPR Foundation provides current and long-term financial support for NPR, in service of NPR's mission to create a more informed public. In addition to securing direct funding for NPR and prudently managing the assets of the Foundation, it supports nationwide recognition and celebration of the generous donors dedicated to public media. NPR's Foundation Board of Trustees is currently comprised of 54 elected Trustees, the Chair of the NPR Inc Board of Directors, the Chair of the Development Committee of the Board of Directors, and the NPR President & CEO.

