Agriculture

Livestock, Dairy & Poultry Outlook (Monthly)

By Livestock, Dairy,, Poultry Outlook (ERS/USDA)
beef2live.com
 8 days ago

Livestock, Dairy & Poultry Outlook (November) Beef exports as a share of production are expected to fall slightly from 12.4 percent in 2021 to 12.1 percent in 2022. Both production and exports of beef are expected to decrease from 2021 to 2022. The share of U.S. pork production exported is expected...

beef2live.com

californiaagnet.com

$270 Million in Pandemic Assistance to Poultry, Livestock Contract Producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has begun issuing approximately $270 million in payments to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry who applied for Pandemic Assistance. Earlier this year, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) identified gaps in assistance including in the initial proposal to assist contract growers. In August, USDA released the improved program for contract producers to fill these gaps, providing support as part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

It's decision time for hedgers

A lot of corn growers will hear from their brokers and elevators this week, but not for holiday greetings. If you have open hedges with December futures or hedge-to-arrive contracts, it’s gut check time to decide whether - or how -- to fish or cut bait with unpriced inventory. Before...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Beef (USDA)

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Beef (USDA) The United States was the largest producer of beef in the world in 2020 followed by Brazil & the European Union. The United States, Brazil and the European Union accounted for roughly 50% of the world's beef production. The United States...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

For crop sales, control your emotions

Recovery in ethanol production and a gradual rise in export shipments help fuel a post-harvest rebound in corn price. The USDA, in its September Supply/Demand report, forecast U.S. ending stocks of corn for the 2021/22 crop year at 1.408 billion bushels. This projection is up 19% from the 2020/21 crop year. The USDA, at that time, forecast a near record U.S. corn yield of 176.3 bushels per acre, along with record corn production in both Brazil and Argentina for the 2021/22 crop year. In addition, a slumping pace of ethanol production and major logistics disruption linked to the impact of Hurricane Ida were being seen. These factors helped to pressure December 2021 corn futures to $4.97 ½ on Sept. 10 - the day the report was released.
AGRICULTURE
#Dairy Production#Poultry#Beef Cattle#Fed
beef2live.com

2019 Forecasts: Production Expected To Increase

2019 Forecasts: Production of Beef, Pork, Broilers, Turkey, Eggs, and Milk Expected To Increase. USDA production forecasts for 2019 indicate growth expectations for beef (+1.8 percent), pork (+3.1 percent), broilers (+2.3 percent), turkey (+0.9 percent), eggs (+2.1 percent), and milk (+1.3 percent). Conversely, veal production is expected to decrease by 2.1 percent, while no growth is projected for lamb.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Canada and Mexico Supply the Vast Majority of Live Animal Imports

Canada and Mexico Supply the Vast Majority of Live Animal Imports to the United States. A net importer of live animals, the United States imported 1.81 million head of cattle and 5.6 million head of hogs in 2017. In 2018, imports of live cattle are forecast at 1.91 million head and hog imports at 5.63 million head, increases of 6 percent and about 1 percent, respectively. While these animals vary by weight, they can be grouped into two main categories: young cattle and young hogs imported for further feeding and finishing before slaughter, i.e., “feeder cattle” and “finishing pigs,” and animals ready for slaughter, i.e., slaughter cattle and slaughter hogs. In 2017, 67 percent of live cattle imports were feeder/stocker cattle and 32 percent were slaughter cattle.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

This week's technical takeaway: The spotlight is on soybeans

The last full trading week prior to Thanksgiving has wrapped up and the volatility of the week didn’t disappoint. Soybeans saw the most movement with a trading range on the January contract of 51.25 cents and a settlement 19 cents higher on the week. Wheat, like soybeans, traded with plenty...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Hanwoo Beef

Han-u (also Hanu, Hanwoo, or Korean native cattle) refers to a breed of cattle raised in Korea, Bos taurus coreanae, which may be a hybrid derived from the cross-breeding of ("Bos taurus") and ("Bos indicus"). Its maternal lineage is taurus (European-type) cattle. Its meat is a favored in South Korea....
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Soybeans scream, "don't forget about me!"

Just weeks ago soybean futures prices looked poised to sink well below the $12 threshold and fall potentially $1 lower as traders anticipated a larger crop in South America and a large U.S. crop to be planted in the spring of 2022. Trade was also monitoring the fact that ending stocks on USDA reports had been slowly creeping higher since May of 2021.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Export Sales: Mixed bag this week

USDA’s latest batch of grain export sales data, out Thursday morning and covering the week through November 11, provided a mixed set of numbers for traders to digest - as it often does. Corn sales slid 15% lower week-over-week while corn shipments reached a marketing-year high. Sorghum sales were also at a marketing-year high last week. Soybean volume moved 13% higher week-over-week, while wheat volume jumped 40% higher from a week ago. Old crop corn export sales declined 15% from a week ago and fell 19% below the prior four-week average, with 35.6 million bushels. New crop sales added another 5.5 million bushels, for a total of 41.1 million bushels. That was slightly toward the lower end of trade guesses, which ranged between 31.5 million and 55.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are trending modestly below last year’s pace, with 306.3 million bushels. Corn export shipments climbed to a marketing-year high of 46.0 million bushels last week. Mexico was the No. 1 destination, with 15.9 million bushels. Colombia, Japan, Canada and Guatemala rounded out the top five. Sorghum export sales were a welcome surprise, reaching a marketing-year high of 12.7 million bushels last week. That grain is bound for unknown destinations, China and Mexico. Cumulative sales for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately behind last year’s pace, meantime. Soybean export sales improved 13% from a week ago but were still 20% below the prior four-week average, with 50.8 million bushels. That was toward the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 36.7 million and 59.9 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately behind last year’s pace for now, with 608.4 million bushels. Soybean export shipments slipped 12% below the prior four-week average but still came in at a robust 86.1 million bushels. China dominated all destinations, with 60.9 million bushels. The Netherlands, Mexico, Thailand and Spain rounded out the top five. Wheat export sales climbed 40% higher week-over-week and were 21% above the prior four-week average, with 14.7 million bushels. That was near the middle of trade guesses, which ranged between 9.2 million and 19.3 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are still moderately behind last year’s pace, with 340.8 million bushels. Wheat export shipments climbed 65% above the prior four-week average to reach 11.4 million bushels. Nigeria was the top destination, with 4.8 million bushels. Venezuela, Guatemala, Japan and Mexico rounded out the top five. Click here for more highlights and insights from the latest USDA report, covering November 5 through November 11.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Philip Livestock: Top 10 Sales By String Size (Tuesday)

Philip Livestock Auction (Philip, South Dakota): Top 10 Steer & Heifer Strings. The largest string sold on Tuesday at Philip Livestock Auction was 76 steers (649#) at $166.50. The second largest string sold was 40 steers (670#) at $155.25. The average price paid for the top 10 strings sold on...
PHILIP, SD
International Atomic Energy Agency

CRP Success Story: Optimizing Soil, Water and Nutrient Use Efficiency in Integrated Cropping-Livestock Production Systems (D12012)

Introduction: Extreme climate conditions exacerbated by climate change, poor farming practices such as monocultures, burning of crop residues after harvest, and excessive ploughing lead to declining soil fertility and loss of crop productivity, unless the lost nutrients are replaced. Implementing Integrated cropping-livestock systems (ICLS) is one of the most beneficial practices of good soil management, enriching soil with essential plant nutrients and enhancing carbon (C) sequestration. Integrated cropping-livestock systems can increase soil fertility and crop productivity, reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers, and contribute to greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reductions, when compared to continuous cropping (CC) systems, in which farmers grow similar crops on the same piece of land without rotation of pasture/legumes or livestock grazing. At the same time, ICLS can make agricultural production more resilient to climate change through C sequestration and thereby support farmers in climate change adaptation.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Helping Farmers in Pakistan and the U.S.

Plant diseases can easily cross international borders and damage crops in neighboring countries. The good news is that in Pakistan, scientists with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) are working toward a solution. David Marshall, a research leader at the USDA-ARS Plant Science Research Unit in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been...
AGRICULTURE
