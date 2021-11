LoanDepot is one of the most well-known names in the mortgage industry, particularly in the area of refinancing. Although it might make sense for millions of Americans to refinance at current rates, which are still hovering near their all-time lows, many have been reluctant to make the move. Currently, historically low rates for a 30-year fixed loan remain available, but that may not be the case much longer, as the economy is growing and the Fed has indicated it may begin raising rates soon. If you’re considering refinancing, take a look at what loanDepot has to offer and see if it meets your needs.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO