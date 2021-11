This has become a next-level year for Kane Brown. The country singer from Georgia was already riding high with nine Top 10 country singles and a pair of No. 1 albums — including 2018’s “Experiment,” which also topped the Billboard 200 chart. This year, meanwhile, Brown, 28, became the first black artist to win the Academy of Country Music Award for Video of the year (“Worldwide Beautiful”), and he was also named to Time magazine’s list of the Top 100 Most Influential People.

