WASHINGTON (SBG) - Only 28% of voters approve of the job Vice President Kamala Harris is doing, according to a recent USA Today poll. “Vice President Harris’ poll numbers are lower because the administration in the very beginning put her out of the forefront as being one of the leaders on these major issues," said RNC Spokesperson Paris Dennard to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “She was put in charge of the border crisis as the borders czar, and we've seen her show absolutely no leadership in terms of curbing the onslaught of illegal immigrants that are coming into our country.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO