California stands to receive the greatest share among all states of the recently-passed infrastructure bill. The state will receive 45-and-a-half billion dollars from the one-point-two trillion dollar infrastructure package. State officials say the money will create jobs and update roads and bridges around California. The money will be allocated over five years. The largest portion of the state’s share — 25-and-a-third billion dollars — will go toward highway programs with another four-point-two-billion for bridge replacement and repairs. The package also includes 84-million dollars for prevention of wildfires.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO