CVS announced November 18th that they're closing around 900 stores in the next three years due to "consumer buying patterns." This means nearly 10 percent of CVS' footprint is closing down. This will not only affect tons of people's jobs, but also cost the company around $1 billion dollars. While they haven't released the exact stores that will be closing, the store did say they want the "right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business."

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO