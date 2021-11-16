ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Packages - Downtown

Welcome to IGN's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Wiki guide....

Where Are the Hidden Packages in GTA Vice City? Locations & Walkthrough

Here’s where to find all the Hidden Packages in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. GTA Vice City has a great abundance of things to do even after completing the main storyline. You can either roam around the streets of Vice City, killing people, or perform different things to get that 100% completion badge.
Hidden Deep Closed Beta Underway

Rejoice! The Hidden Deep closed beta is now underway. The upcoming sci-fi thriller is a 2D title involving mystery, suspense, and, naturally, danger. Take control of a team of four researchers. They travel over a kilometer below the ocean floor and find out what happened to the crew of a mysterious facility. The story takes inspiration from classics such as Alien, The Thing, and Half-Life. With the help of various gadgets and devices, you’ll blast, shoot, sneak, and escape through both deadly traps and alien lairs.
GTA Vice City hidden packages locations to unlock armor, weapons, vehicles, and cash

GTA Vice City hidden packages are more than just a collectible to round up on your way to that elusive 100% completion stat, as they unlock plenty of helpful items including armor, weapons, vehicles, plus cold hard cash to assist Tommy Vercetti in rising to the top of the criminal food chain. These Grand Theft Auto Vice City hidden packages can be found in all parts of the sun-drenched islands, though with a number of them tucked away on top of buildings you're not going to stumble across them all by accident. That's why we're here to help, so with our guide by your side and a handy helicopter to fly around, you'll be ticking off the complete set of GTA Vice City hidden packages in no time.
The Da Nang Thang

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of The Da Nang Thang, the fifth mission given to you by Woozie. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Ice Cold Killa

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Ice Cold Killa, the third Syndicate mission. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The third Syndicate mission can...
Snail Trail

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Snail Trail, the fourth C.R.A.S.H. mission given to you by Tenpenny. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Grab...
GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Air Raid, the first mission given to you by Zero. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In order...
Supply Lines

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Supply Lines, the second mission given to you by Zero. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Beefy Baron

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Beefy Baron, the fourth mission (kind of) given to you by Zero. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Zeroing In

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Zeroing In, the fifth mission given to you by Cesar Vialpando. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In...
Yay-Ka-Boom-Boom

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Yay-Ka-Boom-Boom, the sixth Syndicate mission. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pick up the Wired Car From the...
Customs Fast Track

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Customs Fast Track, the seventh mission given to you by Cesar Vialpando. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Toreno's Last Flight

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Toreno's Last Flight, the fifth Syndicate mission. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. There is an extremely easy...
Tierra Robada and Bone County Missions

Welcome to IGN's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas strategy guide and walkthrough, which will lead you through every mission you'll encounter in the Tierra Robada and Bone County area. Listed below are the nine missions you'll find throughout the area. Click the links below to jump to a particular mission.
New Model Army

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of New Model Army, the third mission given to you by Zero. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Win...
Puncture Wounds

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Puncture Wounds, the eighth mission given to you by Cesar Vialpando. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Burst...
Test Drive

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Test Drive, the sixth mission given to you by Cesar Vialpando. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Tyranitar. This Pokedex page covers how to get Tyranitar, Tyranitar's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox and more

We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the eye. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
Project L, the League of Legends 'Assist-Based Fighter,' Gets a Gameplay Deep Dive

Project L, the upcoming League of Legends "assist-based fighter," has received a brand-new gameplay deep dive that shows much more of the upcoming game set in Runeterra. Project L was originally announced in 2019, and Riot Games' Tom and Tony Cannon stopped by Undercity Nights to show the progress the team has made. They were careful to say that this gameplay clip is a "vertical slice" that was built to "hammer out the final look of the game, in advance of actually going in and building all of our content like characters and stages."
