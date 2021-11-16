Hidden Packages - Downtown

Rejoice! The Hidden Deep closed beta is now underway. The upcoming sci-fi thriller is a 2D title involving mystery, suspense, and, naturally, danger. Take control of a team of four researchers. They travel over a kilometer below the ocean floor and find out what happened to the crew of a mysterious facility. The story takes inspiration from classics such as Alien, The Thing, and Half-Life. With the help of various gadgets and devices, you’ll blast, shoot, sneak, and escape through both deadly traps and alien lairs.
Comments / 0