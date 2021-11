Do you know a Lisle resident or business that deserves to be recognized? Nominate them today! The Village of Lisle’s Community Recognition Program recognizes individuals and businesses for their contributions to the community. Submitting your nomination is quick and easy, and can be done online. Winners will be announced at the State of the Village Address, which will be presented by Mayor Chris Pecak after the Committee of the Whole meeting on January 17, 2022. Nominations must be submitted by December 31, 2021 to be considered. To nominate a resident or businesses, please submit an electronic nomination form on the Village’s website.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO