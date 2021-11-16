Statesmen fall one game short of title

Efforts to vaccinate Vikings fans on game day have failed to run up the scoreboard on shots. By the numbers: Just 147 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered through several highly touted pop-up clinics co-hosted by the team at home games between August and November, a Minnesota Department of Health spokesperson told Axios. For context, U.S. Bank Stadium sits 66,000 fans.Between the lines: Given the state and metro's high vaccination rate, there's a good chance many of those ticket-holders already got a jab.But the low numbers for the promotion, which included a drawing for future game tickets, show the difficulty state officials face in reaching and inoculating the roughly 25% of Minnesotans 16-plus still on the vaccine sidelines. Zoom out: The game-day clinics are part of a broader campaign that's included pop-ups at other well-attended events, including the State Fair and Farmfest. "Every single shot administered protects another Minnesotan from COVID-19, and we'll keep looking for opportunities to get shots to Minnesotans who still need them," MDH's Devin Henry wrote in an email.

