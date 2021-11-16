ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Are Beta 3 Adrenergic Agonists Now the Preferred Pharmacologic Management of Overactive Bladder?

physiciansweekly.com
 8 days ago

The current data supports beta 3 adrenergic agonists as the recommended pharmacological therapy for overactive bladder syndrome, according to this research. Mirabegron has an effectiveness profile equivalent to first-line...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
2minutemedicine.com

Initial therapy with non-pharmacological agents may be preferable for lower back pain

1. Among non-pharmacological interventions; pain and disability reduction were best achieved by manual therapy, heat wrap, and exercise at immediate (<1 week) follow-up. 2. Among pharmacological findings, pain and disability reduction were best achieved by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medications and muscle relaxants at immediate-term follow-up. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Utilization of Biomarkers in Lupus Nephritis

The aim of this study states that Lupus nephritis (LN) occurs in up to 60% of SLE patients, and is a leading cause of disability and death. The current treatment of LN consists of a combination of high-dose corticosteroids that non-specifically decrease inflammation and cytotoxic medications that reduce auto-antibody production. That combination of therapy is associated with significant side effects while remission rates remain inadequate. Since the introduction of biologics into the pharmacological armamentarium, there has been hoping for less toxic and more effective therapies for LN. Unfortunately, after multiple clinical trials, no biologic has improved efficacy over the standard of care therapies for LN. This is likely, in part, due to disease heterogeneity. The utilization of biomarkers in LN may provide a way to stratify patients and guide therapeutic options. Hence we conclude that In this review, we summarize traditional and novel LN biomarkers and discuss how they may be used to diagnose, stratify, and guide therapy in patients with LN, bringing precision medicine to the forefront of LN therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Guidance Updated on Treating Motor Symptoms in Early Parkinson Disease

TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Initial treatment with levodopa provides superior motor benefit compared with dopamine agonists for early Parkinson disease, according to a report from the American Academy of Neurology Guideline Subcommittee published online Nov. 15 in Neurology. Tamara Pringsheim, M.D., from the University of Calgary in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer most often begins in the cells that line the inside of the bladder. Bladder cancer is a common type of the disease that begins in the cells of the bladder. The bladder is a hollow muscular organ in your lower abdomen that stores urine. Bladder cancer most often...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overactive Bladder#Pharmacologic#Adrenergic Agonist#Anticholinergic
physiciansweekly.com

Ethical Considerations Explored for Aducanumab in Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, Nov. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) — In a position statement published online Nov. 17 in Neurology, the authors address ethical considerations for the use of aducanumab for Alzheimer disease following the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug without convincing evidence of clinical benefit. Noting that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Best Treatment For High Blood Pressure

A simple “prescription” for those with high blood pressure and cholesterol. Moving more and sitting less is the best “prescription” and should be the first treatment option for lowering blood cholesterol or hypertension, according to an American Heart Association (AHA) statement. Physical activity (referring to all movement) should be the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSAT 12

Local endocrinologist explains growing evidence of troubling link between COVID-19 and diabetes

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple studies are showing a troubling connection between COVID-19 and new-onset diabetes, according to one of San Antonio’s top endocrinologists. Dr. Carolina Solis-Herrera, an endocrinologist with University Health’s Texas Diabetes Institute and division chief of endocrinology at UT Health San Antonio, explained the link in a new Q&A provided by University Health.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Biased beta-agonists may provide better control of asthma, other obstructive lung diseases, drug discovery study shows

Beta-agonists (β-agonists) are the only drugs that directly open narrowed airways and make it easier to breathe for millions of people with asthma, a chronic respiratory disease. These inhaled medications activate the b2-adrenergic receptors (β2AR) on airway smooth muscle cells and relax them, dilating airways and increasing air flow. However,...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

CFTR modulation with elexacaftor-tezacaftor-ivacaftor in people with cystic fibrosis assessed by the β-adrenergic sweat rate assay.

The cystic fibrosis (CF) sweat gland is defective in β-adrenergically-stimulated sweat secretion in the coil and chloride reabsorption in the duct. Whereas chloride reabsorption is regularly assessed by quantitative pilocarpine iontophoresis (QPIT), the measurement of β-adrenergic sweat secretion is not yet established in clinical practice. A novel sweat bubble imaging...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study tackles reducing bladder cancer recurrence

National and international guidelines call for administration of postoperative immediate chemotherapy to reduce recurrence of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Yet this is done in less than half of cases. A new study led by Clint Cary, M.D., MPH, of the Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, explores environmental barriers to implementation of these guidelines and may help refine strategies to improve care of bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Trial Begins of Nasal Vaccine for Alzheimer Disease

THURSDAY, Nov. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The first human clinical trial of a nasal vaccine to slow the progression of Alzheimer disease is set to begin after nearly 20 years of research. This is a “remarkable milestone,” according to Howard Weiner, M.D., codirector of the Ann Romney Center for...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Recurrence of Distensible Orbital Venous-dominant Venolymphatic Malformations After Sclerotherapy Versus Embolization With Excision.

Treatment for orbital venolymphatic malformations (VLMs) commonly includes 3 major options: sclerotherapy, surgery, and embolization followed by surgical excision. Each has certain advantages, although it is not clear whether all are effective. The authors characterize the clinical course for a series of patients with distensible orbital venous-dominant VLM treated with sclerotherapy and/or embolization with excision.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Lupus Podocytopathy An Overview

In systemic lupus erythematosus, nephrotic-range proteinuria typically signals the presence of a proliferative lupus nephritis (class III/IV) and/or membranous lupus nephritis (class V, with or without concomitant class III or IV lesions). However, in rare instances, systemic lupus erythematosus patients with nephrotic syndrome have kidney biopsy findings of normal glomeruli or focal segmental glomerulosclerosis lesions, with or without mesangial proliferation, on light microscopy; the absence of subepithelial or subendothelial deposits on immunofluorescence and electron microscopy; and diffuse foot process effacement on electron microscopy. This pattern, termed lupus podocytopathy, is a unique form of lupus nephritis that mimics minimal change disease or primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and represents approximately 1% of lupus nephritis biopsies. Here we review the clinical features, histological manifestations, diagnostic criteria and classification, pathogenesis, treatment, and prognosis of lupus podocytopathy.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence and risk factors of erectile dysfunction in patients with liver cirrhosis: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Liver cirrhosis is associated with an increased risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED). The aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to evaluate the prevalence of ED and its risk factors in male patients with liver cirrhosis. A systematic search of PubMed (Medline), EMBASE, OVID Medline, the Cochrane Library,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

The Impact on Ocular Surface Disease of Teprotumumab for TED

We recently spoke with Andrea Lora Kossler, MD, FACS, from the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University about results from the study “Effect of Teprotumumab on Ocular Surface Disease in Active Thyroid Eye Disease,” which she and colleagues presented at the American Society or Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Annual Fall Scientific Symposium.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

ARIA Common in Aducanumab Trials of Early Alzheimer’s

Most ARIA-edema events occurred early in treatment course. Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) were seen in 41.3% of people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild Alzheimer’s disease on 10 mg/kg doses of aducanumab, combined data from two phase III trials showed. Aducanumab is a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid-β, which is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy