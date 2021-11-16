ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urology Resident Involvement in Patient Safety and Quality Improvement Activities

 8 days ago

To evaluate existing urology resident involvement in patient safety and quality improvement (PSQI) and to suggest ways to increase resident involvement in PSQI is the goal...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urology#Patient Safety
