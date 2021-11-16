2021: The Year of Factor ETFs

A popular narrative circulating for the last several years has been that the traditional balanced portfolio, as represented by a 60% equity/40% fixed income (60/40) allocation, is dead. In 2019, analysts at Bank of America released a report to great fanfare stating that the traditional 60/40 balanced allocation was unwise. More recently, Kiplinger, Bloomberg, and Goldman Sachs have weighed in with concerns about a 60/40 balanced allocation. These commentaries all recognize the primary importance of the asset allocation decision. For that reason, they question why investors would continue to hold a sizable portion of their assets in fixed income when yields are at historically low levels. It all leaves investors questioning whether the 60/40 portfolio will continue to deliver for them in the future.
Comments / 0