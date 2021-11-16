Skience Announces New Features and Redtail Integration

What Happened: Advisor Group announced it will spend $65 million to update the technology it offers its 10,000 advisors, with a focus on four key areas. Why It Matters: $65 million is a wild amount to invest in technology, but it’s a symbol of how many wealth management enterprises are laser focused on driving growth for the advisors they serve, and Advisor Group is at the forefront of that movement. With a new workflow hub, onboarding tools, advisor BI dashboard, and partnership for marketing videos, AG advisors are in for some great new experiences and tools.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO