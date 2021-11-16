Skience Announces New Features and Redtail Integration

Three-Hour Virtual Event Converges Industry Luminaries and B2B Innovators to discuss New Era of B2B Marketing. Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), today announced the lineup of speakers for the annual Game Changers 2021 Conference on December 8, 2021 in the U.S. and December 9, 2021 in the U.K. Keynotes include Apolo Ohno, 8-time Olympic medalist for short track speed skating and New York Times Best Selling author, Matt Heinz, President of Heinz Marketing, Craig Rosenberg, co-founder of TOPO and now Distinguished VP, Analyst at Gartner, and Dr. Jacinta Jimenez, award-winning psychologist and board-certified leadership coach, and author of The Burnout Fix: Overcome Overwhelm, Beat Busy, and Sustain Success in the New World of Work.
