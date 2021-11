For its second concert of the season, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra served up an evening of early 20th century song and dance. Dance was more than amply represented by two suites derived from ballet scores — Poulenc’s “Les Biches” and Stravinsky’s “Petrushka” — that made up the bulk of the program for the concert, presented Saturday at the Tulsa PAC. And song was evident throughout the pieces performed, even if those melodies took on a manic, even malevolent, air.

