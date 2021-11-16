How Broncos' Backup Offensive Tackles Played Large Part in Ugly Eagles Loss

The Denver Broncos were forced to start Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming with both their left and right tackle unavailable in Week 10. This came after Anderson started in place of Garett Bolles against the Dallas Cowboys and in the same game, Fleming had to come in due to an injury to Bobby Massie.

Denver's replacement tackles put up a strong performance in Dallas as the Broncos dominated the trenches. The team needed a repeat performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but it didn't happen.

Both tackles were major a letdown in both phases of the Broncos' offense. Anderson and Fleming each struggled for the majority of the game and made life difficult for the offense. While the tackles were far more problematic in pass protection, they both were responsible for plenty of failures as run-blockers as well.

Anderson was beaten multiple times for quick pressures onTeddy Bridgewater. One of them led to a roughing the passer call, which was lucky for Denver, but Anderson still got whipped. In the running game, he was a little more stable, but he wasn't as strong holding the edge or clearing out the middle as he had been in Dallas.

While Anderson struggled, he was better than Fleming, though it's because of just how bad the latter was. Multiple Broncos drives were killed because Fleming couldn't do anything against Philly's pass rushers and even seemed to be guiding them to the quarterback instead of blocking them.

The performance made clear why Fleming was a free agent so late in the offseason and why Denver was able to get him on the cheap. He's been a bad player for a while.

Denver is now heading into its bye week, and the team needs to come out of it healthy. The hope is that Bolles and Massie will be back, although head coach Vic Fangio said Monday that it's no guarantee they'll return in time for Week 12.

They're both sorely missed. What the Broncos saw from their offensive tackles was unacceptable and played a big part in the loss.

