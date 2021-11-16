ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Broncos' Backup Offensive Tackles Played Large Part in Ugly Eagles Loss

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5jIq_0cyj6FBm00

The Denver Broncos were forced to start Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming with both their left and right tackle unavailable in Week 10. This came after Anderson started in place of Garett Bolles against the Dallas Cowboys and in the same game, Fleming had to come in due to an injury to Bobby Massie.

Denver's replacement tackles put up a strong performance in Dallas as the Broncos dominated the trenches. The team needed a repeat performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but it didn't happen.

Both tackles were major a letdown in both phases of the Broncos' offense. Anderson and Fleming each struggled for the majority of the game and made life difficult for the offense. While the tackles were far more problematic in pass protection, they both were responsible for plenty of failures as run-blockers as well.

Anderson was beaten multiple times for quick pressures onTeddy Bridgewater. One of them led to a roughing the passer call, which was lucky for Denver, but Anderson still got whipped. In the running game, he was a little more stable, but he wasn't as strong holding the edge or clearing out the middle as he had been in Dallas.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

While Anderson struggled, he was better than Fleming, though it's because of just how bad the latter was. Multiple Broncos drives were killed because Fleming couldn't do anything against Philly's pass rushers and even seemed to be guiding them to the quarterback instead of blocking them.

The performance made clear why Fleming was a free agent so late in the offseason and why Denver was able to get him on the cheap. He's been a bad player for a while.

Denver is now heading into its bye week, and the team needs to come out of it healthy. The hope is that Bolles and Massie will be back, although head coach Vic Fangio said Monday that it's no guarantee they'll return in time for Week 12.

They're both sorely missed. What the Broncos saw from their offensive tackles was unacceptable and played a big part in the loss.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
MileHighHuddle

6 Young Broncos Whose Dallas Performance Hints at Bright NFL Future

Few predicted that the Denver Broncos would not only beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday but that they would score 30 unanswered points through three-and-a-half quarters. But that's exactly what happened and it was thanks to a lot of factors, ranging from better playcalling (even if it wasn't perfect), to strong work in the run game, to better quarterback play (even if imperfect), to a defense that rose to the occasion against one of the better offenses in the NFL.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Cowboys

For the first time in a decade, the Denver Broncos will play a game without linebacker Von Miller on the roster. Earlier this week, GM George Paton traded the pass rusher to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a second and third-round draft pick in 2022. While Broncos Country...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Broncos News#Philly
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott’s Decision Today

Dak Prescott is leading the Dallas Cowboys to an absolute rout of the Atlanta Falcons today. But one play Dak just made has Cowboys legend Michael Irvin fuming. Taking to Twitter a few minutes ago, Irvin admonished Dak for the effort he put in to his rushing touchdown that made the game 43-3. He said that the Cowboys didn’t need Dak to put his body at risk just to score the touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears find veteran replacement with Khalil Mack ‘banged up’

The Chicago Bears made a defensive acquisition Thursday in order to fill the potential void of Khalil Mack. According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin. Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Bears outside...
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
ClutchPoints

JaMarcus Russell’s net worth in 2021

JaMarcus Russell was a highly touted collegiate quarterback at Louisiana State University. Unfortunately, his professional career did not pan out as he planned. In this one, we will take a look at his journey and JaMarcus Russell’s net worth in 2021. JaMarcus Russell’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $4 million.
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
622
Followers
917
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy