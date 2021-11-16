ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

BOYS GOLF: Columbia tied for eighth after Day 1 at Class 3A State Tournament

By Extended Search
Lake City Reporter
 8 days ago

Columbia’s boys golf team is tied for eighth...

www.lakecityreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Howey-in-the-hills, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Columbia County, FL
Sports
The Hill

Biden seeks to revive workplace vaccine mandate

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to reinstate a workplace vaccine mandate that was put on hold earlier in November, as officials seek to boost vaccination numbers heading into the winter months. In court papers filed overnight, the administration urged a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court to lift...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Dollar Tree to increase price point to $1.25 nationwide

Dollar Tree, which has priced its products at $1.00 for 35 years, announced Tuesday that it will soon increase its price point to $1.25 nationwide. Some customers will see prices increase in December, and all stores will implement the new initiative by the end of March 2022, the company said.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia#Howey#Tigers
CBS News

Ohio jury blames CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies for opioid crisis

In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy