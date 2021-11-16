Tigard police seek thieves who nabbed entire ATM from bank

Nearby apartment complex parking lot, car damaged by dislodged machine during early-morning theft Monday.

Tigard police are looking for a thief — or thieves — who ripped out a freestanding automatic teller machine and dragged it through a nearby parking lot, tearing up speed bumps and curbs along the way, early Monday morning, Nov. 15.

According to a news release from the Tigard Police Department, the incident occurred at 3:15 a.m., when alarms went off at the Chase Bank in the 12100 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.

"At about the same time, witnesses at the Meadow Creek Apartments (12505 SW North Dakota Street) reported a Ford F350 … driving through the parking lot with an ATM chained to the back of the truck," police said. "As the driver went through the parking lot, the ATM caused extensive damage, ripping out speed bumps and causing curbs to break apart, damaging at least one car."

Responding officers found the pickup nearby, still running but with no one inside. A search by a K-9 tracking unit couldn't immediately locate the suspect or suspects.

Kelsey Anderson, a spokesperson for the Tigard Police Department, said whether any money was removed from the ATM is part of the department's investigation to be determined by the bank.

Anderson said while it's unusual, the theft of an entire ATM is not new in Tigard, although in the past it's happened with smaller machines at locations such as gas stations and convenience stores.

"This style of theft (stealing the entire machine) has also happened in other jurisdictions across the (Northwest) and in other states across the country as well," she added.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crime, or who have cellphone or surveillance footage pertaining to the incident or the truck's occupants, to contact Tigard police via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 503-718-COPS.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.