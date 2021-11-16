Madras football puts 11 players on All-Tri Valley teams

Johan Poland was a two-way selection, while brothers Reece and Cael White earned first-team honors.

Following a fantastic season in which Madras made the 4A playoffs for the first time since 2012, nearly a dozen White Buffalos were named to all-league teams by the Tri-Valley Conference. Johan Poland led the way with selections on both sides of the ball, while brothers Reece and Cael White were the Buffs' other first-team selections.

Johan Poland was named to the All-TVC first team for his play as a defensive back this season, thanks to a team-leading four interceptions. The MHS junior grabbed two of those in the season opener against Sisters, and he ran one of them back for a touchdown in that game. Poland was also the leading rusher for Madras this year with 272 yards on the ground. He platooned in the backfield with fellow junior Skytus Smith, who received an honorable mention.

While Poland was the team's top two-way player, junior wide receiver Cael White was arguably the biggest star for the Madras offense this season, leading the team in receptions (36), receiving yards (588) and receiving touchdowns (6). Those efforts earned him the Buffs' only first-team selection on offense. White also played at cornerback throughout the year and had two interceptions in a road defeat at Ridgeview.

Junior quarterback Dru Boyle was named to the All-TVC second team after showing development as both a passer and a runner this year. Boyle struggled with accuracy in non-league games, completing just 37.7 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and four interceptions in games outside the Tri-Valley. During league play, however, Boyle's completion rate improved to 57.7 percent and he threw for six touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. Boyle also rushed for over 200 yards on the year and added six rushing touchdowns, giving the Buffs a true dual threat at quarterback.

Two Madras seniors, Angel Jimenez and Louie Smith, received honorable mentions on the All-TVC offensive team for their efforts in the trenches. Jimenez was also an honorable mention for his work on the defensive line, which included a team-leading six tackles for loss.

Another defensive lineman, senior Reece White, was named to the All-TVC first team defense. White was a terror to opposing offenses, leading the Buffs in solo tackles. White also had a sack and four tackles for loss on the year.

Alex 'Texas' Arreola led a group of three Madras linebackers who were honored on the all-league lists. Arreola, a senior, was a vocal leader on the defense and accounted for two sacks and four tackles for loss. He was named to the second team. Juniors Ayden Holcomb and Brady David were given honorable mentions. Both players led the team in tackles at least once during the season, and each recovered at least one fumble.

In the defensive backfield, Johan Poland led the way with a first-team selection. Maikal Poland, the younger brother of Johan, made his own name as a sophomore. He received an honorable mention after stepping into the starting lineup and playing admirably. Maikal Poland had an interception against Sweet Home.

Of the 11 players honored by the Tri-Valley this season, seven will be back next season — including the team's top players at the offensive skill positions. Having such a strong core to build around could result in another playoff appearance for the Buffs next year.

First team (offense) â€“ Cael White, junior, wide receiver.

First team (defense) â€“ Reece White, senior, defensive lineman; Johan Poland, junior, defensive back.

Second team (offense) â€“ Dru Boyle, junior, quarterback; Johan Poland, junior, running back.

Second team (defense) â€“ Alex Arreola, senior, linebacker.

Honorable mention (offense) â€“ Skytus Smith, junior, running back; Angel Jimenez, senior, offensive lineman; Louie Smith, senior, offensive lineman.

Honorable mention (defense) â€“ Angel Jimenez, senior, defensive line; Ayden Holcomb, junior, linebacker; Brady David, senior, linebacker; Maikal Poland, sophomore, defensive back.

