CRASH INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that: On Monday, November 15, 2021, at around 1:59 P.M., OSP responded to a crash on...www.clayconews.com
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that: On Monday, November 15, 2021, at around 1:59 P.M., OSP responded to a crash on...www.clayconews.com
Drivers have little respect for school busses. I have personally seen traffic continue past a bus with flashing lights as children are getting off. Scary stuff
always that rushing , , , UNTIL ? to late then )))) slow down or leave early people please ?
Well. Guess I now know what a car vs school bus accident looks like. The bus looks like it'll be relatively easy to get back onto the road. The car? Not so much.
Comments / 16