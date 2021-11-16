ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

CRASH INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

clayconews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDESCHUTES COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that: On Monday, November 15, 2021, at around 1:59 P.M., OSP responded to a crash on...

www.clayconews.com

Comments / 16

Penny Wells
5d ago

Drivers have little respect for school busses. I have personally seen traffic continue past a bus with flashing lights as children are getting off. Scary stuff

Reply
11
Ron Densmore
5d ago

always that rushing , , , UNTIL ? to late then )))) slow down or leave early people please ?

Reply
10
ThisIsMeDealWithIt
5d ago

Well. Guess I now know what a car vs school bus accident looks like. The bus looks like it'll be relatively easy to get back onto the road. The car? Not so much.

Reply(3)
2
