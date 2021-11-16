Kids Don’t Always Believe in Climate Science. Are Schools Miseducating Them?

Her name is Catharine Robb Whyte. Born in 1906 in Concord, Massachusetts, and inspired by her mother’s artistic interests, she began her art education at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, in 1925 (Wikipedia). Following her marriage to Peter Whyte, she moved to his home area in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and began to paint the Rocky Mountains in the 1930s. Her images made then do not look like the same scenes today. Approximately 100 years later, enter Caroline Hedin. As a film director, Caroline teamed up with three other female artists (see photo @victorianorth/Instagram, of the three artists, left to right; Kerry Langlois, Kayla Eykelboom, and Emily Beaudoin). They followed, in part, Catherine’s footsteps of almost 100 years earlier. Visiting the same mountainous areas and painting/drawing the same scenes today, they showed changes in these same Canadian Rocky Mountain scenes. The glaciers, icefields and snow cover present in the earlier paintings from the 1930s were significantly reduced or absent today. The Rocky Mountains are changing.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO