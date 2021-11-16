ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Kids Don’t Always Believe in Climate Science. Are Schools Miseducating Them?

By Stephen Noonoo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists agree that climate change is real and urgent. But many kids in the U.S. aren’t so sure—even ones who have experienced its effects firsthand. That’s one thing Katie Worth, a former reporter for the PBS show Frontline, found while researching her new book, “Miseducation,” about how schools teach climate...

Comments / 7

Monke
5d ago

Schools are hardly the only place nor the most important place kids learn from. In many ways, schools have failed in the ability to adjust to the new means of information dissemination.

Reply
4
Wm S
5d ago

Earth's climate has changed dramatically many times since the planet was formed 4.5 billion years ago. These changes have been triggered by the changing configuration of continents and oceans, changes in the Sun's intensity, variations in the orbit of Earth, and volcanic eruptions. There is no scientific evidence that humans have caused climate change, all speculation by those who seek to profit. Like religion, a few unscrupulous people, have hijacked nature, in this case, the weather, for their own agenda.

Reply
3
Washington Post

Kids are living with climate catastrophe. That doesn’t mean they believe in it.

CHICO, CALIF. — Something had been pestering 12-year-old Nakowa, and as he and his friends settled into their seventh-grade science class, he finally said it aloud: “This global warming stuff? My parents said it’s not true.”. His science teacher, Marc Kessler, had been expecting this. “So, you’re getting mixed messages,”...
CHICO, CA
WGME

Winthrop teachers say school board is ignoring science, putting them at risk

WINTHROP (WGME) – Educators in a Maine school district say their local school board is ignoring science and putting them at risk. Because of COVID outbreaks, some in Winthrop say school should be fully remote. Teachers say they’re upset the school board voted against the “remote plan,” saying it’s difficult...
WINTHROP, ME
State
Washington State
Texas Observer

Texas Students Are Receiving a Miseducation on Climate Change

A new book by Katie Worth shows how conservative ideologues and fossil fuel money have crept into public-school curricula across the nation. Last year, the state of Texas got a failing grade when it came to teaching public school students about climate change. A report by the National Center for Science Education and the Texas Freedom Network Education Fund found that the state’s current science education standards don’t meet key, basic criteria about climate education: Teaching students that climate change is real, that it’s caused by humans burning fossil fuels, and that the effects of climate change will be catastrophic.
TEXAS STATE
sdpb.org

'Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught in America'

The attached audio is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. Investigative journalist Katie Worth traveled the nation to learn what students in different states are taught about climate change. What she found was political polarization that is creating a two-tier system of knowledge for the next generation of problem-solvers. Her latest book is called Miseducation: How Climate Change is Taught in America. She joins us to talk about the book and South Dakota's C- score on climate change education.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Kids, teens believe girls aren't interested in computer science, study shows

Children as young as age 6 develop ideas that girls are less interested than boys in computer science and engineering—stereotypes that can extend into the late teens and contribute to a gender gap in STEM college courses and related careers. New research from the University of Houston and the University...
EDUCATION
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Don't buy into the climate change hoax

It feels like beating a dead horse, but since the public is inundated every day with misinformation about humans, CO2, and fossil fuels causing global warming/climate change, some of us must persist in giving facts before our great country is intentionally destroyed from within. Currently, Democrats and some Republicans are...
WATERLOO, IA
edsurge.com

How This Tool Ended Teachers’ Tech Fears and Addressed Students’ Social-Emotional Needs

Josh Davis spent 14 years teaching high school special education and middle school history, so he’s well aware of a few classroom constants. He understands how students with learning difficulties can feel separated from the rest of their classmates, how issues at home sometimes manifest as classroom misbehavior, and that being singled out—for both positive and negative reasons—is panic-inducing for just about all students.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

‘The Reading Year’: First grade is critical for reading skills, but kids coming from disrupted kindergarten experiences are way behind

AUSTIN, Texas — Most years, by the third week of first grade, Heather Miller is working with her class on writing the beginning, middle and end of simple words. This year, she had to backtrack — all the way to the letter “H.” “Do we start at the bottom or do we start at the […] The post ‘The Reading Year’: First grade is critical for reading skills, but kids coming from disrupted kindergarten experiences are way behind appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AUSTIN, TX
Press-Republican

Climate Science: Artists see climate change in paintings; They do not need a thermometer

Her name is Catharine Robb Whyte. Born in 1906 in Concord, Massachusetts, and inspired by her mother’s artistic interests, she began her art education at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, in 1925 (Wikipedia). Following her marriage to Peter Whyte, she moved to his home area in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and began to paint the Rocky Mountains in the 1930s. Her images made then do not look like the same scenes today. Approximately 100 years later, enter Caroline Hedin. As a film director, Caroline teamed up with three other female artists (see photo @victorianorth/Instagram, of the three artists, left to right; Kerry Langlois, Kayla Eykelboom, and Emily Beaudoin). They followed, in part, Catherine’s footsteps of almost 100 years earlier. Visiting the same mountainous areas and painting/drawing the same scenes today, they showed changes in these same Canadian Rocky Mountain scenes. The glaciers, icefields and snow cover present in the earlier paintings from the 1930s were significantly reduced or absent today. The Rocky Mountains are changing.
ENVIRONMENT
Chalkbeat

Teachers: How will you talk to your students about the Rittenhouse verdict? We’re listening.

Demonstrators watch the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on a cell phone outside of the courthouse on Nov. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Nathan Howard / Getty Images. The news spread quickly Friday afternoon, in push alerts, on social media, and across TV news banners: Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in the shootings of three people during a protest over police violence against Black people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
KENOSHA, WI
sdpb.org

Miseducating our kids, a climate outlook, and SD's Civil War veterans

In the Moment airs live at 12CT/11MT. The audio will be attached to this webpage soon after the show airs. What can South Dakota expect weather-wise for the next 3 months? Susan Sanders with the National Weather Service Rapid City discusses the latest outlook released yesterday. Today we celebrate Native...
ENVIRONMENT
Popular Mechanics

The Best Science Toys for Kids

As adults, it’s our job to foster curiosity and a love of science in the kids in our lives. And what better way to do this than through play? Toys allow children ample opportunity to learn all kinds of scientific lessons, from cause and effect, to how their bodies work, to lessons on the natural world around us, and what lies beyond us in the universe. But how do we choose from the myriad of science toys available? How do we know which ones are worth the cost, and which ones will actually help our kids develop their critical thinking so they can become better scientists?
SCIENCE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE

