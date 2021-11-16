ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Four corners states report high COVID-19 caseloads

Fronteras Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Four Corners states are now seeing some of the highest COVID-19 caseloads in the country. The U.S. has recently been reporting about 170 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people per week, according to the Centers...

fronterasdesk.org

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Only One State Has Higher COVID Vaccine Refusal Rate than South Dakota

When it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccination, a significant number of South Dakota residents are taking a hard pass. According to a report from 24/7 Wall St, the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that more than 18 percent of adults surveyed in the Mount Rushmore State (116,670 people) say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
Dayton Daily News

Ohio reports 21-day high of 321 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations

After weeks of a gradual decline in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio, the state health department reported a 21-day high of 321 hospitalizations Tuesday. The previous high over the last three weeks was 283 hospitalizations reported on Oct. 26. Daily hospitalizations haven’t surpassed 300 since Oct. 19.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Caseloads#Covid#The Navajo Nation
Idaho Mountain Express

State: COVID-19 threat, case numbers remain high

Idaho is seeing a some improvement in COVID-19 statistics but the numbers of new cases, positive test results, hospitalizations and deaths remain high, the state’s top health administrator said Tuesday. Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, issued the assessment in the department’s weekly online media...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NebraskaTV

Two Rivers reports four more COVID-19 deaths in district

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) has reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 in the district. Officials said this brings the total to 149 since the pandemic began. The individuals ranged in age from their 50s to 70s.
KEARNEY, NE
cbslocal.com

Orange County Reports High Demand In Child COVID-19 Vaccinations

ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Orange County has revealed that there is substantial interest from parents who want to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, a health official for Orange County, has reported that there have been over 7,500 administered vaccinations for children aged 5-to-11 years old since the vaccination was made available to this age group on November 3.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Reports Four New COVID-19 Deaths

WARSAW — Since Nov. 3, Kosciusko County has reported four new COVID-19 deaths. This brings the county to 154 deaths and 12,946 positive cases. Whitley County recently reported three new COVID-19 deaths. This brings the county to 59 deaths and 5,914 positive cases. Wabash County also reported one new COVID-19...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Union Leader

State hits 10-month high for COVID-19 hospitalizations, new cases

CONCORD — The rate of hospitalizations and average of new positive tests for COVID-19 reached 10-month highs, according to state Department of Health and Human Services reporting released Wednesday. The 317 identified as hospitalized with COVID-19 was the highest daily number since Jan. 2, according to the state’s dashboard. As...
Fronteras Desk

Modelers project 'major resurgence' of COVID-19 in Arizona

COVID-19 continues to spread quickly in Arizona, and modelers are now projecting exponential growth into December. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s PolicyLab tracks the rate of virus transmission county-by-county nationwide. Researches consider population density, climate and other factors to predict how COVID-19 will spread. The lab projects Maricopa County will see rapid acceleration of infections over the next four weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

CDC adds four countries to list of high-risk destinations for COVID-19

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added four more European countries to its list of high-risk countries for travel as COVID-19 surges emerge. The CDC added the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland and Guernsey to the CDC's highest travel advisory Level 4 and urged citizens to avoid traveling to the destinations. More than 80 countries are listed in the highest risk category.
TRAVEL
wevv.com

Four New Local COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Indiana Friday

There were four new local COVID-19 deaths reported in our Indiana counties on Friday. The Indiana State Department of Health said that new COVID-19 deaths had been identified in Vanderburgh, Perry, and Dubois counties. The state health department also reported dozens of new positive cases of the virus in our...
INDIANA STATE
gowatertown.net

Minnesota ready to allow COVID-19 boosters for all adults

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says Minnesota officials are so alarmed about the continued surge in COVID-19 cases that they’re ready to start allowing vaccine booster shots for all adults by the end of the week if the federal government doesn’t approve them first. Other states are taking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy