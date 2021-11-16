ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Healthcare Compliance in Changing Regulatory Landscape

ehrintelligence.com
 8 days ago

Healthcare organizations from providers to payers must be prepared to comply with federal regulation...

ehrintelligence.com

Comments / 0

Related
sanatogapost.com

Genesis Changes Local Healthcare Business Models

SANATOGA PA – Genesis Healthcare Inc. – the post-acute care company that operates the Sanatoga Center skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility and Sanatoga Court senior independent living community (at top) in Sanatoga, and the Pennsburg Manor skilled nursing facility in Pennsburg – is changing some of its operating policies nationwide and also has shuffled its corporate management team, it said.
PENNSBURG, PA
ehrintelligence.com

2030 Interoperability Projections Emphasize Clinical Decision Support

- By 2030, healthcare stakeholders expect interoperability to support a healthcare system where providers use best-in-class health IT applications in combination with EHRs for enhanced clinical decision support (CDS), according to ONC. In May 2021, ONC launched Health Interoperability Outcomes 2030 to engage healthcare stakeholders and seek out achievable and...
HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

Coordinating Efficient Care & Appropriate Reimbursement in Today’s Healthcare Environment

Managing clinical documents effectively is a vital activity for healthcare organizations. That’s especially true for those participating in a value-based care environment where population health and risk management depend on access to timely and accurate information. To ensure administrators and clinicians have the latest data, providers are turning to new...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Sai360 Healthcare
ehrintelligence.com

Transition to Value-based Care by Building a Sustainable Care Management Model

Success in value-based care is largely determined by care management’s ability to improve outcomes and reduce avoidable ED visits efficiently. Payer and provider organizations seeking to build or grow the care management team to reach broader populations face financial sustainability challenges. This on-demand session follows Christie Clinic’s transition to value-based care and the steps it took to build its first remote patient monitoring-enabled care management team that is both financially sustainable and scalable.
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

How Cloud-Based EHR Implementations Support Primary Care Delivery

CareTeam operates an enhanced primary care model for employer-sponsored health plans. Unlike traditional fee-for-service primary care, CareTeam gets paid on a fixed-fee basis to manage a population. “Our model is particularly focused on outcomes, quality, and accessibility more than a traditional primary care model,” Scott Parks, president and co-founder of...
HEALTH
ehrintelligence.com

Panel: Choosing the Right Value-Based Care Model

Value-based care is not one-size-fits-all. There are many types of value-based care models depending on the patient population the organization serves, its risk appetite, and its infrastructure and population health capabilities. But selecting the right model is key to success. Panelists discuss how they identified the appropriate value-based care model for their organization, what they implemented to operate under the model, and their strategies for ongoing success.
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

Primary Care Org Taps EHR Implementation for Interoperability

Florence Health, which will enter 2022 fully at risk for over 25,000 Medicare patients, selected the EHR vendor’s athenaOne platform for its efficient clinician workflows and interoperability, which are set to enhance care delivery in both value-based and fee-for-service environments. The EHR system will serve as the foundation for the...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
UpNorthLive.com

Munson Healthcare changing visitor policy

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Munson Healthcare said it is changing its visitation policy following a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Effective Tuesday, November 23, 2021, all inpatients are allowed one visitor per day in the facility, limited to two hours. All visitors of COVID-19 inpatients must wear...
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

EHR Sepsis Alert Volume Raises Clinician Burden Concerns

- Healthcare organizations that leverage the Epic Sepsis Model (ESM) experienced a 43 percent increase in EHR alerts during COVID-19, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open that raises clinician burden concerns. Sepsis early warning systems aim to provide timely clinical decision support for recognizing and treating sepsis....
HEALTH SERVICES
ehrintelligence.com

Modern Infrastructure to support Progressive Payers

Payers face multiple challenges in an ever-changing healthcare environment. From managing diverse patient populations to preparing for the unknown future federal regulations, fast, reliable, always up infrastructure is essential in supporting the business and members. Large, diverse data sets cannot be processed by legacy infrastructure. Identifying clinical interventions and managing financial risk needs to be real time. Preparing for the future of healthcare today enables payers to meet future demands of the market.
ECONOMY
Beta News

Regulatory compliance holds back digital transformation say financial businesses

Regulatory compliance requirements have slowed digital transformation for 48 percent of financial organizations, according to a new study. The research from banking security specialist OneSpan surveyed over 150 bank executives in the US, Mexico, UK, and France to assess how banks in different parts of the world are addressing compliance with changing regulations.
ECONOMY
ehrintelligence.com

The Financial Health of Your Organization Depends on These Reports

With a multi-dimensional Revenue Cycle, making data-driven decisions can be difficult, especially if you don't have full access to your own billing system. Couple that with manual, outdated processes, and you're looking at error-filled, difficult-to-read reports. It’s nearly impossible to make informed decisions about your healthcare organization without clear, in-depth data and analysis. Collect Rx provides a wide range of customized reporting that dives into the performance of our client’s revenue cycle, as well as case-level activity. We provide data for the root causes impacting the bottom line, so our clients have all of the information necessary to make informed decisions regarding their organization to maximize their collection rates.
ECONOMY
ehrintelligence.com

5 Keys to Overcoming Medicaid Population Engagement Challenges

Medicaid enrollments have risen to record numbers as vulnerable populations across the country faced unprecedented hardships due to COVID-19. Despite the spike in Medicaid enrollees – and associated healthcare costs - engaging those with unaddressed behavioral health needs and other chronic physical conditions continues to present significant challenges for health plans.
HEALTH
Forbes

Why Cybersecurity Regulations And Compliance Are So Important In Our Current Threat Landscape

Caroline Wong is the Chief Strategy Officer at Cobalt, a cybersecurity company with a focus on Pentest as a Service (PtaaS). It’s 2021 — a year that’s been plagued by a seemingly endless cycle of high-profile cybersecurity breaches. Security teams are struggling with the same well-known vulnerabilities that have troubled the industry for decades. Yes, you read that right. From my perspective, the high-profile cyberattacks that occurred over the past few years — think Colonial Pipeline, JBS and the hack involving Solar Winds — are not fundamentally different from the kinds of attacks we’ve observed again and again for the last two decades.
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

Genesis Healthcare announces leadership, operational changes: 6 things to know

Kennett Square, Pa.-based post-acute care provider Genesis Healthcare announced Nov. 12 changes to its operational model and replacement of the majority of its corporate leadership team, McKnight's reported. The announcement comes after an Oct. 26 announcement that CEO Harry Wilson was departing on Nov. 15. The provider will shift to...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
ambcrypto.com

Kraken to delist Monero, cites regulatory compliance issues in the UK

At a time when speculative joke-coins like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu are being listed by top exchanges, others are being delisted for issues regarding security and compliance. The world’s eighth-largest cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has dropped top privacy coin, Monero. They cited regulatory compliance as the reason behind the delisting.
MARKETS
csun.edu

How Has Online Education Changed the Real Estate Landscape

The pandemic had most of the world accessible and available online, so it is no wonder that it changed the real estate business. It is possible to learn how to be a realtor and earn a realtor license entirely online. This opened up real estate as a career path for...
EDUCATION
agrinews-pubs.com

Changes in the landscape: Technical assistance provided in multiyear program

EMINGTON, Ill. — Moving to a new farming practice after doing the same for years can be daunting which is why a multiyear program is available to lend a one-on-one guiding hand. The Illinois Sustainable Ag Partnership’s 5-year Farmer Transition Program guides farmers through the management changes that come with...
AGRICULTURE
ehrintelligence.com

EHR Documenation Styles May Impact Work Hours, Clinician Burden

- First-year medicine residents who wrote clinical notes in a localized time period during the morning or afternoon spent less time at work, according to a study published in JAMIA. The study suggests the need for further research to examine how different EHR documentation styles may impact clinician burden. Researchers...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy