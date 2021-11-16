Day After Thanksgiving Blood Drive in Dubuque, Iowa

Over the past several weeks, Townsquare Media Dubuque and it's partners, R T & T Enterprises, DuTrac Community Credit Union and J & J Pools and Spa, have been saluting Veterans and the Freedom Center of Dubuque. This campaign was two-fold. The first goal was to spread the word to area veterans that there is a place just for them in Dubuque. In 2019 prior to COVID-19, the Freedom Center helped over 8,000 vets and their families. Whether they just want to spend time with other veterans, share stories, relax with a game of pool, or create wooden works of art....the Veterans Freedom Center is there for them. All services are FREE.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO