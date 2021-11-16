weekend basketball results

A pair of Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball games will appear on ESPN2 during the 2021-22 regular season. The game selections will be determined at a later date with the broadcasts to occur at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 13, and 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 25. To accommodate these broadcasts, the final week of the conference season will move to a Wednesday and Friday format. All games previously scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24, will shift to Wednesday, Feb. 23. All games previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, will move to Friday, Feb. 25, and will be in consideration for the Sun Belt’s ESPN2 broadcast.
Comments / 0