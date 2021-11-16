ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park West Gallery Announces Chris Sebo As The 2021 "Made In Hawaii" Winner

HONOLULU, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery announces Chris Sebo as the winner of their inaugural Made in Hawaii artist competition. Beating hundreds of submissions from fellow Hawaiian artists, Sebo's works of art won him the offer of a year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer. In addition, he will be given a 3-month exhibition where his art will hang alongside masterpieces by art legends like Picasso, Rembrandt, and Renoir at Park West Hawaii's newly expanded 3,000-square foot art museum and gallery at the Waikiki Beach Walk.

"Congratulations to Chris Sebo, our first Made in Hawaii winner! We are thrilled to welcome him into Park West's family of artists," said Albert Scaglione, Park West Gallery Founder and CEO. "Chris' technique is extraordinary and the best way to appreciate his creative genius is to see his art in person at our Honolulu gallery."

Based on Oahu, Sebo draws inspiration from the Hawaiian scenery that surrounds him. Sebo learned to paint graffiti at thirteen and, over the years, has developed his own unique artistic style. He starts with spray paint that is later rubbed, scraped, and blended to render his creative interpretations. Without any formal art training, he continues to develop new techniques and imaginative forms of expression. His realistic and surrealistic art styles depict scenes of fantasy, outer space, landscapes, seascapes, and wildlife. Sebo has also previously done live paintings in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Las Vegas, California, and Guam.

"This is truly an honor! Thanks to Park West Hawaii, I have been given a wonderful opportunity to live my dream," said Chris Sebo, Park West's 2021 Made in Hawaii winner. "I love sharing my imagination, and I hope my art will be seen as both an inspiration and a blessing to all."

Chris' artwork is currently on display at Honolulu's Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery, located at the famous Waikiki Beach Walk. Open daily from 11am to 9pm. For more information, visit www.parkwestgallery.com/hawaii or call 808-859-4871.

About Park West GalleryPark West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. Learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/park-west-gallery-announces-chris-sebo-as-the-2021-made-in-hawaii-winner-301426047.html

SOURCE Park West Gallery

