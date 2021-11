PIERRE, S.D. – The Central Plains Dairy Foundation has selected the winner of the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship. Established in 2019 by Tracey and Brian Erickson, the Lon and Kathy Tonneson Dairy Leadership Scholarship honors Lon and Kathy for their dedication to growing the dairy industry. The 2022 winner is Maggie Cronk, a student at North Dakota State University. Maggie is a top student studying Animal Science (Pre-Vet) and involved in several extracurricular activities, including working at the NDSU dairy unit and serving as Treasurer on the NDSU Bison Dairy Club.

