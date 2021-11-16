ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul P. Vessa, MD, FAAOS, Is Being Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul P. Vessa, MD, FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Orthopedic Spine Surgeon for his excellent work in the Medical field and his work at the New Jersey Spine Institute.

Paul Vessa MD, FAAOS, is a seasoned Orthopedic Spine Surgeon with experience in thoracic, lumbar, cervical, and spinal surgery. With over 36 years of experience in his field, Dr. Vessa has made significant contributions to spinal research and patient care.

In private practice, Dr. Vessa works with co-founder Dr. James Dwyer, MD. As the Medical Director of the New Jersey Spine Institute, he treats patients for many types of spine issues. His specialty is interbody reconstruction procedures of the lumbar and cervical spine. He provides outpatient laminectomies and discectomies, and a full range of conservative and surgical spine treatment options.

Dr. Vessa practices at New Jersey Spine Institute in Bedminster at 1 Robertson Drive, Suite 11, and in Newton at 280 Newton Sparta Road. He also has consultant privileges at Hackettstown Community Hospital in Hackettstown, NJ, and full privileges at Somerset Medical Center.

For Dr. Vessa, one of his proudest accomplishments is performing the first outpatient open laminotomy discectomy in the state of New Jersey, in 1995. He trained under Dr. James Dwyer as an orthopedic resident during New Jersey's first arthroscopic microdiscectomy and first laparoscopically-assisted lumbar interbody fusion. Dr. Vessa assisted Dr. Dwyer in the first artificial disc replacement procedure at the L4-L5 level in New Jersey. Later in his career, he was one of the first spinal surgeons in New Jersey who used allograft threaded bone dowels to complete open lumbar interbody fusion.

An author published in peer-reviewed journals, he wrote a pioneering paper on posterior lumbar interbody fusion for discogenic pain in the Spine Journal. The International Society of the Lumbar Spine in Chicago displayed his work in an exhibit.

Dr. Vessa attended Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He received his Medical degree from Rutgers Medical School. He then completed an internship at New York University/Bellevue Hospital, followed by an Orthopedic Surgery Residency at several UMDNJ affiliated hospitals. He then completed a Spine Surgery Fellowship at St. Mary's Spine Center, Seton Medical Center, Stanford University Hospital, and Kaiser Hospital Oakland. Dr. Vessa later attended the Carolina Spine Institute, completing additional training in lumbar interbody fusion, and cervical spine reconstructive surgery.

He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the North American Spine Society and Spinal Injection Society, American Medical Association, New Jersey Medical Society, New Jersey Spine Society, International Spine Injection Society and American College of Spine Surgeons.

Dr. Vessa received the Patients' Choice Award (2010, 2011, 2013-2018), On-Time Doctor Award (2014- 2018), Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2015), Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2017, 2018 ), and Top Doctor of 2021 Award.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, Casey Lee, MD, and Arthur White, MD.

For more information, visit www.spinesurgeryassoc.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-p-vessa-md-faaos-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301425961.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
