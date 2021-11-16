ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Iowa State Week

By Josh Callaway
 5 days ago
Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman recap Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's weekly press conferences from Tuesday, Nov. 16 ahead Oklahoma's battle with Iowa State on Saturday in Norman.

