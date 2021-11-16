WATCH: Oklahoma Press Conference Wrap - Iowa State Week

How focused is this Oklahoma team? It's hard to tell. Lincoln Riley gave them a Monday off before the Kansas game and they came out historically flat. They had an open weekend before their trip to Waco, and had the same problem last week at Baylor. Their defensive coordinator interviewed for a job, their head coach has been reported as flirting with LSU. (Those reports are unsubstantiated and unconfirmed, and yet, the players see them and can't help but wonder.) The kicker gets a couple of NIL deals and uncharacteristically misses two field goals. One captain is out for the year, another was benched last midseason. It's not exactly turmoil in the locker room or dissension in the ranks, but it's far from an ideal situation for a team with so many personalities. It's almost like a mysterious dark cloud has lingered over this team since three starters were arrested in the spring. And oh yeah, it's Senior Day, which always spikes players' emotions. Now, coming off their first loss — in a season in which players have spoken openly about winning the national championship, and are surely left feeling profound disappointment —we're left to wonder if the Sooners are truly focused on the challenge of playing a really good Iowa State team.
