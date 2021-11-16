ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers manage above-average game grade vs. Vikings

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chargers played yet another flawed game of football on both sides of the ball against the Vikings this Sunday and they’re honestly lucky to been have graded as high as they were for their performance. According to CBS Sports’ John Breech, the Bolts earned a “B-” in their latest loss...

purplePTSD.com

LA Chargers Fantasy Football Forecast for Week 10 vs Vikings

Yesterday, we broke down the forecast for the Minnesota Vikings stars in fantasy football this weekend. Today, we move on to their opponent and host, the LA Chargers. This is another team whose roster is star-studded with talent despite some recent struggles. Can the Vikings take advantage of some of these struggles this weekend by taking top players out of the mix?
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Week 11 Power Rankings Roundup

The recent loss to the Vikings was going to make the Chargers drop in some way, shape, or form during this week’s power rankings roundup. Fortunately, the loss to the Minnesota — a team with a losing record — didn’t actually cause the Bolts to fall all that much. They’re...
NFL
State
Minnesota State
OCRegister

Chargers’ midseason report card: barely above average

Growing pains were predicted in Chargers training camp with a new coaching staff and many newcomers on the roster. That was quickly forgotten after the Chargers started 4-1 with Justin Herbert playing at an MVP level. It seemed Brandon Staley’s Chargers weren’t a year away. They appeared ready to contend...
NFL
ngscsports.com

The Ultimate Steelers vs Chargers Game Day Preview

Steeler Nation doesn’t just reside in the surrounding areas of Western Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It is a world-wide army that lives and dies with the NFL franchise that calls Pittsburgh it’s home. The six-time Super Bowl champions are a team that always strives for excellence, and their fans expect nothing less in return. This is the ultimate Steelers Game Day Preview that all followers of the black and gold come to find everything they need to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their upcoming opponent! Mike Drakulich (@PghSportsNation), who covers both Pitt football and the Steelers for NGSC Sports, brings you inside the huddle for both teams with a weekly game story, the Steelers offensive and defensive game plans for success, score prediction, game day information, a detailed breakdown of each team, and an up to date team injury report. Heck, you’ll even know the weather at kickoff. The only thing you’re missing is a game uniform.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Justin Herbert ties Kurt Warner, becomes second-fastest QB to 7,000 passing yards

The notable accolades keep rolling in for the Chargers’ second-year quarterback. In the first half against the Steelers, Justin Herbert crossed the threshold of 7,000 passing yards, tying Kurt Warner for the second-fastest quarterback to the mark (25 games) behind only the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes (21 games). In his rookie...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Chargers Week 11 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

What a nail biter and high scoring game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with an exciting fourth quarter, back and forth ending, but unfortunately the Pittsburgh Steelers fall short and now sit at 5-4-1. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film.
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
Football
Sports
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews fires back at ESPN analyst over ‘broken’ Patrick Mahomes criticism

Brittany Matthews has a message for Chiefs critics: “Never doubt” Patrick Mahomes. Following the Chiefs’ 41-14 statement win over the Raiders on Sunday night, Mahomes’ fiancée took to Twitter to call out those who have been critical of Kansas City this season, the offense, specifically. “Saying Patrick is broken is...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
12up

Russell Wilson has special message for Seahawks fans

Things just keep getting worse for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was expected to take down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 at Lumen Field, but they suffered a rough defeat. The offense struggled and the defense couldn't stop Colt McCoy. While the Seahawks are now 3-7 on the season,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy