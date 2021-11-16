ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State ethics panel revokes Cuomo's book deal approval

North Country Public Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state ethics commission on Tuesday voted to revoke permission that it granted to former Governor Andrew Cuomo to write and publish what became a controversial memoir about how he handled the COVID-19 crisis. Cuomo, who resigned in August, was paid $5.1 million dollars for the book, but the...

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

Yet Another Investigation Does Not Look Good for Andrew Cuomo

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the 46-page report detailing its impeachment investigation of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, concluding there’s “overwhelming evidence” he engaged in sexual harassment, the New York Times reports. Cuomo resigned from office in August after New York attorney general Letitia James launched...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Literary Hub

Impeachment probe confirms: yeah, Cuomo’s book deal was shady.

In April, back when a few Cuomosexuals still roamed New York, the Times Union published interviews with anonymous current and former Cuomo staffers claiming they were given tasks related to Cuomo’s memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic, American Crisis, for which Cuomo had received a whopping $5 million, as part of their governmental duties—violating state law. The Cuomo administration roundly denied it, and a lot has happened since then; but yesterday, the New York State Assembly released its report on its eight-month impeachment investigation, which confirms Cuomo used state staff to author and promote his memoir. The probe also concludes that the Cuomo administration manipulated nursing home death data and that Cuomo committed sexual harassment.
POLITICS
Fox News

New York papers publish scathing Cuomo reactions after damning state report: 'Andrew Cuomo's shame'

New York newspapers and reporters were not kind to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., after Monday's report that revealed corroboration of his misconduct. Cuomo resigned in August after a slew of sexual harassment allegations and a report from the attorney general found that from 2013 to 2020, he harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained.
POLITICS
wesb.com

Cuomo Investigative Report Released

The final report, saying that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was “someone who is not fit for office” according to the chair of the Assembly impeachment inquiry, has been made public. The report – put together by the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP – looked into allegations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo’s Downfall Began with a Book Deal

On March 19, 2020, eighteen days after New York’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed, and three days before the state went into lockdown, an employee at Penguin Random House got in touch with then Governor Andrew Cuomo’s literary agent, to ask whether Cuomo might be interested in publishing a book. Cuomo, whose daily pandemic press briefings had made him a national media star—those were the early days of the “Cuomosexual”—was interested. Three and a half months later, the literary agent informed Penguin Random House that seventy thousand words had already been written for a book that would chronicle Cuomo’s experience of the first six months of the pandemic, including details of his interactions with Donald Trump’s White House. After winning a bidding war against two other publishers, Penguin Random House promised Cuomo $5.2 million in advances against royalties. During a phone call with the governor and one of his top aides, a Penguin Random House representative had stipulated that the book had to be ready for publication before the 2020 election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Revoke#State Senate#The State Assembly#Republicans
nystateofpolitics.com

AG James presents her own plan for tackling COVID-19 as governor

Democratic candidate for governor Letitia James unveiled a multi-point plan for how she would address the COVID-19 pandemic, pledging to use the state's buying power for more home testing kits, expanding outreach outside major cities and offer $200 to vaccine holdouts to get their shots. At the same time, James...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.Y. Assembly Judiciary Committee Releases Findings Of Andrew Cuomo Investigations

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the findings of its investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. The investigation covered not only the sexual harassment case brought by Attorney General Letitia James, but also COVID-19 nursing home deaths, questions about whether Cuomo’s staff improperly worked on his book, and allegations he covered up safety concerns at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Web Extra: Read the report (pdf) The Assembly said in August it would release the report, days after it suspended impeachment proceedings. “The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Gov. Cuomo,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine said in a statement at the time. Cuomo resigned in August amid calls for his impeachment after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed several women and created a hostile work environment. He is currently facing criminal charges stemming from an allegation he groped former aide, Brittany Commisso, at the executive mansion in 2019. Last week, the New York state Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted to rescind its approval of Cuomo’s $5.1 book deal.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
mynbc5.com

Cuomo misrepresented COVID-19 nursing home toll, report says

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state Assembly’s investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo concluded that the Democrat’s administration misrepresented how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19. That's according to a lawmaker who reviewed the committee’s still-secret report. Assembly Member Phil Steck was among the Assembly Judiciary Committee members who reviewed a copy of the report Thursday and Friday in advance of its public release. The report covers a wide array of allegations of misconduct by Cuomo, including sexual harassment claims. A spokesperson says Cuomo hasn’t been allowed to see a copy of the report. Cuomo denies misleading the public on nursing home deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wrfalp.com

JCOPE Rescinds Prior Approval for Cuomo’s Pandemic Book

JCOPE commissioners reportedly voted 12-1 to revoke the approval. Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi issued a response statement saying. “These JCOPE members are acting outside the scope of their authority and are carrying the water of the politicians who appointed them. It is the height of hypocrisy for Hochul and the legislature’s appointees to take this position, given that these elected officials routinely use their own staff for political and personal assistance on their own time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
cityandstateny.com

Assembly impeachment report and a JCOPE reversal

Who else was awake at 4 a.m. on Friday for a once-in-several-centuries lunar eclipse? New Yorkers who are either night owls or early risers were able to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse since the 1400s, and until about the 2600s. The very nearly full eclipse lasted several hours early Friday morning, peeking around the time work begins to get First Read in your inbox every weekday morning. A special little gift for people like New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who may have been out enjoying the city’s nightlife at the start of the eclipse and starting his workday by its end. For the rest of this week’s noncelestial news, keep reading.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citizen Online

Our view: JCOPE saga beside the point in Cuomo book deal

New York's supposed government watchdog, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, this week formally rescinded the approval its own staff had given former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to write a book about how he dealt with the coronavirus pandemic. While this book deal and JCOPE's approval and subsequent rescinding of that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy