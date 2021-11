If you’re a cookie or a cake, you will have serious beef with the information I’m about to share. Fans of these desserts are trying to figure out how pie became the go-to treat for our favorite holidays. The answer is quite simple. When the pilgrims came to America after saying “Bye, Felicia” to Britain, they made it a mission to separate themselves from as many facets of British culture as they could. And dessert was one of the first differentiators.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO