ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dionne Warwick Calls for Jake Gyllenhaal to Return Taylor Swift’s Scarf

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Code Red, this is not a drill:...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Taylor Swift’s Label Reportedly Set Stricter Guidelines for Re-Recordings

Taylor Swift’s record label, Universal Music Group, has reportedly tightened restrictions on re-recordings. According to the Wall Street Journal, UMG has upped its efforts to protect its investments in artists during a time when recording and distributing music has become significantly easier. Sources tell the publication that the imprint has revised some of its contracts to extend the amount of time in which an artist is prohibited from rerecording their work.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Very First Night’: Why Some Fans Think It’s About Harry Styles, Not Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift has dropped a slew of previously unreleased songs on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ including a track which seemingly hints at being inspired by Harry Styles. You can’t slip anything past Taylor Swift fans! Social media users have been quick to theorize that her new track, “The Very First Night” which appeared on Red (Taylor’s Version), may have been inspired by Harry Styles. The song, which was co-written by Taylor, Amund Bjørklund and Espen Lind, is the 29th song on her new album, and one of nine previously unheard tracks released “From the Vault.” Although most of the album, including her hit song “All Too Well,” were inspired by Jake Gyllenhaal, the lyrics for “The Very First Night” seemingly make multiple references to the former One Direction hitmaker.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Dionne Warwick
Grazia

After Reading Taylor Swift's Lyrics For All Too Well, It's No Wonder Everyone Is Talking About Jake Gyllenhaal

Guys, it’s officially Taylor Swift day. Oh, the glorious day Scooter Braun thought would never come, and doesn’t that make it so much sweeter? Releasing the latest re-record of her discography, Taylor has gone above and beyond for her Red album. And why wouldn’t she? It only includes some of the most hotly anticipated, celebrity-romance-inspired songs of her entire music collection.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarf
Variety

Taylor Swift Has Twin No. 1 Chart Debuts With ‘All Too Well’ Single, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album

Taylor Swift has topped both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart with “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well,” respectively. The “Red” remake has the distinction of topping the albums tally with the second-biggest figure of the year so far, trailing only the first week for Drake’s “Certified Love Boy,” and coming within spitting distance at that. Swift’s album debuts with a better-than-anticipated 605,000 equivalent album units; Drake’s album bowed in September with 613,000. The 605K figure for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is surprising because it more than doubles the number that “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” debuted with in...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy