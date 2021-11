As Nathaniel Rateliff pulled away from his place to head out on tour in February of last year, he knew that there were changes coming in his life. When he closed up the house he’d bought a couple of autumns earlier, just outside Denver, Colorado, he left it in the hands of workers who’d spend the following months remodelling it, bringing the living quarters in line with another area of the property that had received more of its care and attention up front: his home studio.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO