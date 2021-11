Bob Dylan plays the Knoxville Civic Auditorium tonight at 8:00 pm. It will mark somewhere around the 40th time I’ve seen him in concert, though I’d have to research it to know precisely how many times we’ve gotten together. I saw him first in April 1976 in Mobile, Alabama and I saw him most recently in New York in 2018. I’ve seen him when the show was brilliant and when it was less so. I was happy to be in his presence every time. In recent years, I’ve often assumed each show might be the last. At 80 years old, he can’t go on forever.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO