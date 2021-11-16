Statement on Passing of Michael Langford
ATLANTA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued the following statement.
"Derek and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Langford—one of Atlanta’s great leaders. Michael’s quiet spirit of service served as a model for advocacy and community engagement. Whenever I called on him, he was there to help, including serving on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce and on the Anti-Violence Advisory Council. Michael gave his all to this city. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his family and everyone who loved him."
