Pharmaceuticals

UNMC helping to test whether oral drug can prevent COVID

By Julie Anderson
Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine are recruiting patients for a clinical trial testing whether an oral drug can prevent COVID-19 in adults who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID. The researchers earlier participated in a trial to determine whether the...

omaha.com

MedicalXpress

Dexamethasone prevents COVID-19 deaths but can cause diabetes-like complications

Use of the steroid, dexamethasone, has been confirmed as a reliable and effective treatment for COVID-19, even in patients with diabetes, according to research to be presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Edinburgh. By the second wave of the pandemic, dexamethasone was routinely being used to treat hospitalized patients following data suggesting that it was reducing ICU admissions and deaths. However, the use of a steroid, such as dexamethasone, is known to increase blood sugar levels, a serious health risk for patients with diabetes. The urgency of the pandemic meant that the medical profession had to mobilize fast to save lives but the downstream risks and effects of the dexamethasone treatment were at the time unknown. This study indicates that despite blood glucose control complications, dexamethasone remains a cheap, life-saving and effective treatment for COVID-19, provided patients are monitored for any related complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Prevention: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Turns Out 80% Effective

There are all kinds of treatments that turned out effective against the novel coronavirus-produced disease, covid 19. Now, AstraZeneca is making headlines due to its own treatment. AstraZeneca’s treatment is efficient. CNBC revealed that AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment has been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in people who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Covid#Nebraska Medicine#Volunteers#Unmc#Drugmaker Merck#Drugmaker Pfizer
The Conversation U.S.

Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease. Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir – a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics – on Nov. 30, 2021. And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Panhandle Post

UNMC researcher finds one COVID treatment not justified

Scientists around the world are racing to find viable treatments for COVID-19. University of Nebraska Medical Center Andre Kalil, MD, has joined the race by conducting multiple COVID-19 studies that were published in major journals. Dr. Kalil recently was first author of a study published in the major British medical...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
AFP

US approves drug to improve growth in children with dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for the first time a drug to improve growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism.  The European Commission authorized the drug to treat still-growing children older than two years in late August this year.
HEALTH
klkntv.com

UNMC looking for participants in COVID-19 pill clinical trial

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Can a pill prevent the more serious outcomes of COVID-19? That’s what an upcoming University of Nebraska Medical Center trial is seeking to find out. “With this trial, we are looking to see if people who are exposed to COVID-19, and are at high risk to...
LINCOLN, NE
westcentralsbest.com

Willis-Knighton seeks participants for clinical trial investigating drug to prevent COVID-19 infection in exposed adults

SHREVEPORT, La. - Willis-Knighton Health System is seeking participants to be part of a clinical research study to determine whether a medicine taken by mouth will prevent COVID-19 illness in people who are household contacts of a patient recently diagnosed with symptomatic COVID-19. The health system is one of 400 sites in the United States involved in the study.
SHREVEPORT, LA
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This familiar drug may help treat COVID-19

For the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to engulf the globe, fueled in part by novel variants and the uneven distribution of vaccines. Every day, hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases and thousands of new deaths are still being reported worldwide, creating a need for drugs that can combat the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Todos Medical concludes enrolment in Phase II oral drug trial for Covid-19

Todos Medical, along with its partner, NLC Pharma, has concluded subject enrolment to carry out an interim assessment of the Phase II clinical trial of oral antiviral drug, Tollovir, in severe and critical Covid-19 patients who are in hospital. The enrolment was halted temporarily at two open trial centres in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

