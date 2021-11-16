ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Doctor who doped East German swimmers has honor removed

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The doctor who ran a massive doping program to use steroids on East German swimmers in the 1970s...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
SwimInfo

As FINA Begins to Address East German Doping Past, the Dark Days of Kristin Otto Linger

As FINA Begins to Address East German Doping Past, the Dark Days of Kristin Otto Linger. With FINA recently announcing that it has stripped East German doctor Lothar Kipke of his lifetime organizational honor, there is hope that the governing body for the sport will continue to press ahead and seek to rightfully honor the athletes who were robbed of medals by the East German systematic-doping program. As that day awaits, we remind readers of the doubt-shrouded performances of Kristin Otto from the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.
SPORTS
kion546.com

IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has taken part in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with Olympic officials and told them she was safe and well. It appears to be Peng’s first direct contact with sports officials outside China since she disappeared from public view on Nov. 2. She made a sexual assault allegation against a former member of the Communist Party’s ruling committee. The IOC says the call was with its president Thomas Bach, athletes commission chair Emma Terho and IOC member Li Lingwei, who’s a former tennis official.
TENNIS
kion546.com

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week for the former No. 1-ranked doubles player who hadn’t been seen since accusing a senior Chinese official of sexual assault on Nov. 2. Tennis stars and fans alike demanded to know where she was and the head of the Women’s Tennis Association threatened to pull events from China. On Sunday, the IOC said Peng spoke to officials in a 30-minute video call. According to the organization’s statement, she reassured them that she was well. The IOC posted a photo showing the call but did not release video of the call.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Steroids#East German#Lausanne#Ap#Fina
kion546.com

Southgate signs new contract with England through 2024

LONDON (AP) — England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract through to the end of 2024. Southgate is one of England’s most successful coaches after leading the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and this year’s European Championship final. He says “it remains an incredible privilege to lead this team.” The deal keeps Southgate in charge for next year’s World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024 in Germany. Southgate took the England job on a permanent basis in November 2016 and is leading one of the country’s most talented squads for several years.
SPORTS
kion546.com

Shuster wins US curling trials, will defend gold in Beijing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending Olympic curling champion John Shuster is going back to the Winter Games for a fifth time. The 2018 gold medalist skipped his team to victory over Team Dropkin at the U.S. trials, winning 5-4 to take the best-of-three finals two games to one and earn a spot in Beijing. John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton will also return to the Olympics after winning it all in Pyeongchang. Chris Plys joined the foursome to replace Tyler George, who retired. Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton earned the American women’s berth In Beijing.
SPORTS
kion546.com

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — World Cup 2022 host Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to the planet’s most popular sports tournament. An investigation by The Associated Press found Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring former CIA officer turned private contractor Kevin Chalker. It’s part of a trend of former U.S. intelligence officers going to work for foreign governments with questionable human rights records. Some members of Congress are pushing for greater scrutiny of the opaque and lucrative market.
FIFA
Boston 25 News WFXT

German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID cases rise

BERLIN — (AP) — The German military is making coronavirus shots compulsory for troops amid a growing debate in the country about whether to introduce a general vaccine mandate to counter rising infection and hospitalization rates. The Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed a report in the German military blog Augen...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Doctor Who
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Nice moves up to 2nd; bottle hits Payet in abandoned game

PARIS (AP) — Amine Gouiri scored twice as Nice rallied past Clermont 2-1 to climb to second place in the French league, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. A game in Lyon was abandoned with the score at 0-0 after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands while taking a corner kick. Brest earned a third straight win in the French league by stunning Lens 4-0 to move away from the relegation zone.
SOCCER
kion546.com

Cavendish suffers “small collapsed lung” at Belgian event

BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish has broken two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung” during a crash at a track event in Belgium. His team said in a statement that Cavendish spent Sunday night in the Ghent University Hospital following the incident at the Ghent Six Day. The 36-year-old Cavendish has enjoyed a revival this season, equaling Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34 Tour de France stage wins in July.
CYCLING
kion546.com

Australia to welcome vaccinated foreign students, workers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated foreign students and skilled workers will soon return without quarantining when the country further relaxes pandemic restrictions next week. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that from from Dec. 1, students, skilled workers and travelers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without needing to seek exemptions from a travel ban. He says he expects 200,000 students and skilled workers to arrive by January. Vaccinated citizens of Japan and South Korea will also be allowed in without quarantining, as well as people on humanitarian visas. But the government has yet to decide when general tourists will be allowed to return.
HEALTH
kion546.com

Frankfurt revival continues with Bundesliga win at Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt’s revival under new coach Oliver Glasner has continued with a 2-0 win at third-place Freiburg in the Bundesliga. It’s Freiburg’s first defeat in its third league game in its new stadium. First-half goals from Jesper Lindström and Filip Kostic gave Frankfurt its third successive win across all competitions. Glasner endured a difficult start to his tenure when Frankfurt was knocked out in the first round of the German Cup before going seven league games without a win. Frankfurt climbed to 11th in the 18-team division, ahead of Cologne on goal difference. Cologne drew 1-1 in the late game at Mainz, where its top-scorer Anthony Modeste was forced off with an injury.
SOCCER
kion546.com

Locals gather to pay respects to longtime British lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of residents in the southeast English coastal resort of Southend have paid their respects to their longtime member of Parliament. David Amess was stabbed to death last month while meeting with his constituents. Amess’ coffin was taken by a horse-drawn hearse after a funeral service in a local church for a procession around the constituency he had represented since 1997. The 69-year-old Amess was attacked around midday on Oct. 15 during his weekly constituency meeting in a church in Leigh-on-Sea around 40 miles (60 kilometers) east of London. The father-of-five suffered multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried without success to save him. His attacker is due to face trial next year.
U.K.
AFP

Cuban woman says Maradona abused and raped her

A 37-year-old Cuban woman, who had an affair with Diego Maradona as a minor 20 years ago, accused the late Argentine idol and his entourage on Monday of violence and abuse, including rape and holding her against her will. She also claimed that Maradona had "raped" her on one occasion at their home in Havana and mentioned several other episodes of physical violence. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure in...
WORLD
kion546.com

Hamilton wins in Qatar, slices into Verstappen points lead

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton inched closer to the Formula One championship lead with a dominating victory in the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. It was the second consecutive win for Hamilton, who has trimmed 11 points from Max Verstappen’s lead in the title race in a week. Verstappen still holds an eight-point lead with two races remaining in one of the most dramatic F1 title fights in at least a decade. Seven-time champion Hamilton started from pole for Mercedes and was never challenged as he won his 102nd career race. Verstappen was handed a five-place penalty on the starting grid but recovered to finish second.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

London's Big Ben to show fresh face to ring in New Year

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Big Ben's dials will emerge from a shroud of scaffolding in time for the world famous clock to perform its most important annual role - ringing in the New Year for thousands on the streets of London and millions more watching on television. The clock...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy