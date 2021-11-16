ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Boosters for all adults in US closer with panel meeting set

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cyiiKvd00

An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend.

Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer's vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy. In the last week, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded the shots to all adults. New York City made a similar move.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators last week to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on Pfizer's application before the advisory panel meets Friday. The final step — CDC's official recommendation — could come soon after the meeting.

The move would greatly expand who is eligible. Boosters are now recommended for people who initially received their second Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Boosters are also recommended for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Nearly 31 million Americans have already received a dose beyond their original vaccination, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated.

While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots’ effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

Pfizer has submitted early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that it’s time to further expand the booster campaign. The study found that a booster could restore protection against symptomatic infection to about 95%, even as the extra-contagious delta variant was surging. Side effects were similar to those seen with the company’s first two shots.

Members of the panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, have debated in prior meetings whether there is sufficient evidence that boosters are currently needed for all adults.

———

Associated Press writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this story from Washington.

———

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
CNET

Which COVID-19 booster should you get?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You may be eligible for a COVID-19 booster without even knowing it. Many people who got Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine can get one six months after their second dose, if they're eligible because they either have one of the many qualifying health conditions or are at risk because of their work, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after their vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Johnson Johnson#Americans
WTAJ

FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the FDA’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering […]
NFL
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
ABC News

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing -- the holiday season

WASHINGTON -- Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?. Gone are last year's long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and reports of infections among those who've gotten the shots, some are looking to home tests for an extra layer of protection ahead of this year's festivities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy