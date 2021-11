Strong start, middling second period, a complete hang on for dear life third. The Flyers pressed and had so much possession in the final frame. Calgary made overtime and got points off the back of their goaltender. I will give credit to the Flames’ penalty kill as well for killing off three and a half minutes of straight penalties in the first period including 30 seconds at 5 on 3. The Flames found a way to save a point in a game that in previous years we would have seen them lose, but this wasn’t a team best and they can do better.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO