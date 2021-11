The highly anticipated fourth season of “Yellowstone” is up and running and has drawn mostly positive reviews from fans. While most “Yellowstone” fans have given the thumbs up to the new season, some are growing flustered with the slow pacing. The biggest gripe that some fans have is that no one from the Dutton family perished in the season three attack. Fans also worry that the show will drag out its important and pressing question — who attacks the Duttons? We know all three Dutton involved in the attack have survived but we are nowhere near the truth of just who is behind it. Three episodes into the fourth season and some “Yellowstone” are hoping their favorite show doesn’t drag it out too much longer. Should that happen, the show could be a risk that some watchers may ponder a channel change.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO